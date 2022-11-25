Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
The Top-Selling Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get on Cyber Monday
We've put out a lot of Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage here at IGN over the past week or so. We've also been tracking the sales data to see what the audience is most interested in. Below, you'll find the absolute most popular deals that are still available as the sun starts setting on Cyber Monday. If you're reading this article, at least some of these items will likely appeal to you.
The Best Black Friday Deal on the LG Evo C2 OLED TV Is Still Live for the Weekend
Amazon is still offering its Black Friday deals on the latest 2022 LG Evo C2 4K OLED TVs through the Black Friday weekend. OLED TVs offer the best image quality around, and the LG Evo C2 OLED TV is the most popular model. The C2 also makes for an exceptional gaming TV with plenty of future-proofed features. There are some noticeable improvements with the new C2 over last year's C1, enough that it is worth the price premium. That is even more the case right now when the cost between the two models is practically the same.
Walmart Cyber Monday Sale 2022: Top Deals Live Tonight
Walmart offered a lot of terrific deals all last week. But now a whole new batch of items, from games and TVs to toys and electronics, has gone on sale. That’s because Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale is now live, dropping prices on lots of categories of items (you can see the full sale here). All those discounts can be a lot to take in, so we’ve whittled down all the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals into categories below.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
Score an Apple Watch for Only $149 With This Cyber Monday Deal
You might not normally think of the Apple Watche as the smartwatch of choice for the budget conscious, but these Cyber Monday deals make that possible. Right now Walmart is offering the 1st gen Apple Watch SE for only $149.00 with free shipping. That's a very low price for a watch that's jam packed with useful features and superb build quality. If you want something more current, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for $349. This was the advertised price at Walmart on Black Friday, but it's sold out now. Fortunately, Amazon has price matched the deal for Cyber Monday.
Last Chance to Bag This Incredible PlayStation Plus Deal
This is your final warning, as Cyber Monday and extended Black Friday deals will expire after today at most retailers, and this includes the fan favourite PlayStation Plus deal. This has been the most popular deal with the IGN audience over the past few days, and it's easy to see why.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Grab an Xbox Series X Refrigerator for $55
Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
Xbox Series S Drops to Just $250 in The Black Friday Sales
Black Friday is officially here, and so are the console deals. Xbox Series S is down to just $249 at Amazon, and plenty of other retailers right now. This is probably the best deal we're going to see when it comes to the 'new-gen' consoles this coming Black Friday. For a limited time only, you can get $50 off the smallest Xbox ever and set yourself up for one of the best years Xbox has ever had in 2023.
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
The 65" Sony A80J 4K OLED TV Just Dropped to $1298 for Cyber Monday
Could this possibly be the best high-end Cyber Monday TV deal of the year? Right now Walmart has dropped the price of the excellent Son A80J 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This TV normally retails for $1998. We've seen it for as low as $1399.99, but even that deal pales in comparison to the one that's available right now. If pristine picture quality is what you're gunning for at a price that's hundreds below what everyone else had previous paid for, then this is the TV you've been after.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday
Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
Cyber Monday Deal: Save $350 on iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3080
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a new PC, and right now you can save $350 on a powerful new gaming desktop from iBUYPOWER. With a 1TB NVMe, 16GB of DDR4, an Intel i7-12700KF, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you'll be set. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for convenience. All you need is a great gaming monitor to pair with it.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
The Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset Is $99 for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday, both Amazon and Walmart are offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for only $99.99. That's over 40% off the original $169.99 MSRP. This is a deal that we hadn't seen at all for Black Friday, but it's a very welcome one for anyone looking to replace or upgrade their current headset. That's because the Arctis 7+ is an easy contender for the best wireless PC gaming headset under $100.
The Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals at Best Buy are Now Live
Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy are now live. Cyber Monday is just Black Friday with a new name, and there are new deals to entice you to spend ahead of the holiday season. A lot of Best Buy's best Black Friday deals are still live as we approach Cyber Monday, and an unsurprising number of Cyber Monday deals are, in fact, just rebranded Black Friday deals.
Cyber Monday Deal: Score The Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 Plus a $150 Dell Gift Card
For Cyber Monday, Dell is offering the absolute best deal we've seen on The Simpsons and Terminator 2 Arcade1Up video game cabinets as well as the Super PAC-MAN Arcade1Up counter-cade. The arcade cabinets are normally retail priced at $700 each, but for Cyber Monday Dell has them marked down to $299.99. If that was the deal right there, it'd already be good enough. However, Dell is stacking another $150 Dell eGift Card on top!
