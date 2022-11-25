Sophie, Countess of Wessex, feeds monkeys at London Zoo

Sophie, Countess of Wessex , has paid a visit to ZSL London Zoo to feed the monkeys.

This video shows the royal as she met with experts and children at the zoo, and interacted with the cheeky animals.

She was there to tour the facility's newest exhibit, Monkey Valley, and to learn more about the international conservation charity.

Queen Elizabeth II became the patron of the zoo the year of her coronation and held the position until she died.

