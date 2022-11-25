2026 DB recruit shares: 'Getting an offer from Clemson would mean everything to me'

2026 DB recruit Syr Hunter visited Clemson this past weekend. After the visit, he spoke to The Clemson Insider, detailing his thoughts on the visit and the Clemson program.

The Gainesville (Ga.) High School freshman shared the highlights of his time in Death Valley.

“The highlight of the visit was just seeing Death Valley, the environment and all the fans and everybody in a pivotal game to decide the championship, you still need to push for a win and take off as coach Dabo (Swinney) said,” he said. “You want to win the first game and you want to win the conference. They were able to take those two things off and now it’s time to win the division. It was a big game to be a part of. Seeing the fans cheer from the four corners, screaming, yelling, it was everybody excited. I love to see it and I was glad to be a part of it.”

The 5-foot-8, 140-pounder expressed to TCI that Clemson is his dream school, so down the line an offer from the Tigers would be a dream come true for the recruit.

“Getting an offer from Clemson down the road when Clemson would offer June 1 st of your junior year, so getting an offer from Clemson would mean everything to me,” he said. “It’s my dream school and that would be really different, because it’s my dream school. It would mean everything to me.”

The prospect has been to Clemson before, taking part in recruiting camps as recent as last summer, which has allowed him to develop a relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. He was able to connect again with Reed this past weekend, which is helping further strengthen their relationship.

“It went really well,” he said. “I spent some time with coach (Mike) Reed. I’ve known coach Reed for about three years now, three or four years, back when we started on camps,” he said. “So, he was kind of looking at my talent when it was my first time coming to camp. He would always say that we would keep an eye on me and then things have been kind of working in my favor with my playing on the field. To be able to be recognized by coach Reed, every time I come to campus, you get closer and closer.”

The Georgia native plays both safety and corner at his high school, and being a freshman, time will tell as to which position he will play in college. However, he shared what Clemson likes about him as a defensive back.

“They like my range on the field,” he said. “They like my understanding of the game, my knowledge of the game, how I am able to break down routes, get in the right position. I’m technique savvy.”

The freshman also added what he likes about the defensive back program at Clemson.

“I like who they sent me with in with their corners, and they’ll play some man, they’re physical,” he said. “Clemson is DBU, so that’s all you need to know. When Clemson is DBU, you know you are going to play for a great coach, a great school, they’re going to advertise their DBs to going to the next level. That’s the goal and you can do that playing Clemson DB.”

Hunter, who shared that he has visited both Alabama and Tennessee recently, noted that he has interest from many top schools, but is still in the early stages of his recruiting journey.

