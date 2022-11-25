Read full article on original website
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman. Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.
WMTW
Augusta police arrest man accused of stealing police cruiser
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Police say they’ve launched an internal investigation after a squad car was stolen Saturday. “An Officer from the Augusta Police Department was at the police station taking a report in the lobby. When the Officer went back outside to return to his marked police cruiser, it was gone,” the agency stated in a release.
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
truecountry935.com
Arrest Made in Poland Thanksgiving Homicide
Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
wabi.tv
Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage
A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
18-year-old man injured after crashing car in Gray
GRAY, Maine — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Gray Saturday. Zachary Spurling of New Gloucester was driving on West Gray Road in the area of Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. when police said Spurling crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, before hitting a culvert and going airborne, according to an email by Cumberland County Sherriff’s Captain Kerry Joyce.
WGME
Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WGME
