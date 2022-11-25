ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Black Friday sales draw crowd at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville

By Kristen Gallant
 3 days ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tanger Outlets was pretty busy Friday as people were shopping for some Black Friday deals.

“Monday through Saturday we are open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday we are open until 7 p.m., so if you miss today there is still plenty of time for the holiday season to get those fantastic deals,” Allie French with Tanger Outlets said.

If shopping is a family affair, there is some fun to be had with the kids.

“Our scout elves have arrived so we have six scout elves making sure that you are on your best behavior throughout this holiday season,” French said. “So we have an excellent scavenger hunt that you can do with your kids if they’re shopping but your kids want a little break from shopping they can do a scavenger hunt and find all the little scout elves and be in a win a Tanger outlets gift card. We love this program so they’ll be here all the way until December 24th.”

Other than Black Friday, there is a lot happening at Tanger Outlets.Tanger Outlets also has a holiday event coming up on December 9.

“We are holding a holiday celebration with some fun elf activities. We’re going to have a Photo booth at our fun Christmas tree we’re going to have some hot cocoa and candy canes just to kind of continue in a holiday spirit,” French said.

Black Friday is only the beginning of the entire holiday season there. Shopper Katelynn Schabacker knew where she wanted to go to get her holiday deals.

“First was Old Navy because the best sales are at Old Navy,” Schabacker said. “Going to Victoria’s Secret but we’re heading to Starbucks first.”

Schabacker came to Tanger Outlets with her friend, Kiana White, who seemed just as excited about the shopping plan.

“We never went to bed,” White said. “We left our house at like 2 a.m., and then we got here at like 4.“ She laughed and added, “this is the first time for me ever. She literally begged me to come out and I was like, ‘okay.’”

Again, Tanger Outlets will be open Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. You can find more information here .

