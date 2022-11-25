Read full article on original website
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
msn.com
Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
Police beat protesting iPhone workers as Covid cases hit record high in China
Officers kick and hit staff at Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, with Apple warning of iPhone 14 delivery delays
Apple has seen $114 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Apple Insider
Struggling for workers, Foxconn is giving ex-workers incentives to rejoin
Under pressure to keep up with iPhone production, Apple's lead manufacturer Foxconn, is offering bonuses of around $1,672 to workers who return to the plant. Foxconn routinely offers bonuses as competes with rivals for workers in the area around its factories. It also regularly grows and shrinks its workforce as production requirements require.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Vox
AI experts are increasingly afraid of what they’re creating
In 2018 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had something to say: “AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire.” Pichai’s comment was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. But nearly five years later, it’s looking more and more prescient.
Apple will use chips made in AMERICA in 2024 - once its supplier's new Arizona plant comes online - and will also source them from Europe
Apple will start to use chips from a factory in the U.S. in the coming years - as it diversifies where it gets this crucial component that's primarily produced in Asia. CEO Tim Cook made the revelation in a meeting with engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple 'already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona,' according to Bloomberg.
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Foxconn protests expected to cut iPhone 14 Pro production by 6 million units
After COVID-19 lockdowns, protests at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China, and a stampede of workers, a report says Apple will produce six million fewer iPhone 14 Pro models than expected. With that, the manufacturer is planning to make up for this loss in 2023. According to Bloomberg, the...
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute that sparked factory protests in China
BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the...
