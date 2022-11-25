Read full article on original website
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
Tipping Scale for Crypto Adoption: Usability vs. Accessibility
One of the biggest problems associated with the crypto ecosystem is low adoption. Despite quite a tremendous growth rate since its inception, just about 300 million people out of a global population of over 7 billion are crypto regulars. And, hence comes the all-important question. Which of the two main...
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that has resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers,...
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Bankrupty Protection in the US
On Monday, BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending firm founded in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, United States. The proceeding also includes eight of the firm’s affiliates, BlockFi said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that its Bermuda subsidiary has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Bermuda for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators.
Exness hires Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing
Exness strengthens its marketing executive team by appointing Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing. She will be responsible for building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. A data-driven marketing executive. Killyte has an extensive background in marketing, spanning from media strategy, planning,...
Cryptocurrency Fraud in UK Rises by 32% to $270m
In one year, the value of financial losses due to cryptocurrency fraud increased by 32%, according to data from the UK Police Action Fraud unit seen by the Financial Times. From October 2021 to September 2022, losses from cryptocurrency fraudsters' actions amounted to £226 million, which is significantly more than in the same period a year earlier. The number of reported offences alone exceeded 10,000, increasing by 16%. It means that an average investor could lose more than £22,000.
