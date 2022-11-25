Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Struggling for workers, Foxconn is giving ex-workers incentives to rejoin
Under pressure to keep up with iPhone production, Apple's lead manufacturer Foxconn, is offering bonuses of around $1,672 to workers who return to the plant. Foxconn routinely offers bonuses as competes with rivals for workers in the area around its factories. It also regularly grows and shrinks its workforce as production requirements require.
Apple Insider
AppleTogether asks about Apple's union busting for possible class action suit
Apple has continued to press against unionization in its stores, despite complaints about illegal union-busting efforts. Now the organizers of the AppleTogether group, which previously staged walkouts, says it has a class action suit "in the works." Pulled aside and intimidated about organizing?If so, fill out this anonymous survey and...
Apple Insider
How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro availability improves despite assembler riots
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Week 12 of the JP Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has seen mixed results across all mainiPhone 14 models. On a global basis, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen lead times grow from 2 days in week 11 to 3 days, the Pro and Pro Max saw times reduce to averages of 35 days each from 41 days apiece a week prior.
Apple Insider
How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war
Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
Apple Insider
Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store
Twitter has gone through many changes in its time under the ownership of Elon Musk, including some major ones. However, alterations to policies regarding moderating policies, as well as other major events, can potentially force app stores to act down the road as things deteriorate. In the potential event that...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 rumored to get advanced image sensor from Sony
Sony will reportedly supply Apple with an image sensor for the iPhone 15 that is said to reduce over- and under-exposure. A report on Monday from Nikkei claims that Sony will bring its photography smarts to the iPhone. This would put them in direct competition with Samsung, who already supplies image sensors to Apple.
Apple Insider
How to use QuickTime Player in macOS Ventura
Apple's QuickTime is a 30-year-old technology but is still supported by Apple. Here's how to use the QuickTime Player included with macOS. Before the internet, and long before streaming, there was QuickTime. Released by Apple in 1992, it was a revolutionary technology at the time that provided timed recording and playback of audio-visual data. QuickTime (or ".mov") files were used to transport videos across computers.
Apple Insider
120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more. Hundreds of Apple...
Apple Insider
The best Live Activities in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Live Activities made its debut with the release of iOS 16.1, promising a new way of getting up-to-date information where users want to see it. The feature works with every iPhone that supports the latest iOS.
Apple Insider
Apple announces the winning apps and games in the App Store Awards
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The winners of this year'sApp Store Awards for apps and games have been announced, with 16 titles singled out for their excellence and cultural impact. Each year the App Store's editorial teams from around...
Apple Insider
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Apple Derby Street crash victims
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook has paid a visit to victims of the November 21 car accident at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, seeing survivors in hospital. Cook and Deirdre O'Brien visited the South Shore...
Apple Insider
Promised Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra arriving Monday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Later on Monday,Apple Watch Ultra users can take advantage of the new Oceanic+ app from Huish Outdoors, which turns the device into a dive computer. Demonstrated at the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra,...
Apple Insider
How to update apps on Apple TV 4K
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Updating apps on anApple TV 4K is different than on your other devices, but it's still simple. Here's how to do it. "The future of TV is apps," said Eddy Cue, senior vice president...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 MacBook Pro gets $200 Cyber Monday price cut, now $1,099
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheCyber Monday deal at B&H Photo delivers the cheapest M2 MacBook Pro price, with free expedited shipping. Units are in stock and ready to ship. B&H's Cyber Monday deals continue to deliver steep savings...
