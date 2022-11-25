Read full article on original website
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect
Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
Police investigate shooting that injured teens at 16th birthday party
Detroit Police Chief James White says a 16th birthday party ended in violence over the weekend in Detroit.
1 dead in double shooting outside gentlemen’s club, police say
DETROIT – One man is dead and another was injured early Sunday in a double shooting outside Truth Gentlemen’s Club in Detroit, according to police. Officers with the Detroit Police Department were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to the establishment on Eight Mile, WXYZ Detroit reports. The suspect and...
3 teens shot while leaving gathering in Detroit, police say
Detroit — Three teenagers were shot Saturday night while leaving a gathering in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. The teen boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are all in stable condition, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. They were leaving a gathering at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in...
Police find remains of missing mother in trunk following shootout with suspect
DEARBORN, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after police discovered the remains of a missing Tennessee woman which were found in the trunk of a car Sunday following a shootout with police. According to Michigan State Police, officers from the Dearborn Police Department were attempting to stop a driver around...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit
Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally wounding him.
Body of 31-year-old woman found in trunk of car; More details revealed in Dearborn crash-turned-shootout
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
Fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting • deadly crash after family argument • 2 killed in wrong way crash on M-14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police
Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border ID’d as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwicke, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
