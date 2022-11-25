ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect

Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

3 teens shot while leaving gathering in Detroit, police say

Detroit — Three teenagers were shot Saturday night while leaving a gathering in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. The teen boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are all in stable condition, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. They were leaving a gathering at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit

Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
DETROIT, MI
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
DETROIT, MI

