Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Ghana’s amazing first half
Ghana might be the lowest ranked team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (61) but they sure don’t play like that. After a hard fought 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portugal where they came very close to equalizing, Ghana continued the goalscoring by scoring two huge goals against South Korea.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup
The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
Iran Is Reportedly Furious With U.S. Men's Soccer Team
Iran's government is reportedly very unhappy with the U.S. men's national team after American players supported Iranian protestors by briefly displaying the country's flag without the Iranian Republic emblem on social media ahead of Tuesday's Group B match. The nation's government reacted by accusing the United States of "removing the...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Brazil vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown
Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-England at USA
Nov 25, 2022; Al Khor, Qatar; United States of America midfielder Tyler Adams (4) dribbles the ball against England during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Pulisic’s Sister Devyn: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Supportive Sibling
Christian Pulisic is the attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. He has one sister, Devyn Pulisic. Devyn is a businesswoman and mom of one. Christian Pulisic, 24, has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his high-level soccer play. Christian joined Premier League...
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022
Brazil will be without their second-highest goalscorer of all time when they face Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Neymar suffered ligament damage while becoming the most-fouled player on the pitch in their opener. Neymar's absence will put more responsibility on Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who struck twice...
‘I’m glad light is being shone on human rights’: USA fans on the Qatar World Cup
American supporters at the tournament praise the infrastructure and welcome of the hosts although the lack of beer remains a universal gripe
Prince William's Royal Title Backlash Comes to a Head in Key Soccer Match
William has come under fire for being Prince of Wales as an Englishman—now his loyalties will be tested as Wales and England face off at the World Cup.
Kate Middleton's 'Expensive Bling' Conflicts With King's 'Slimmed Down' Aim
Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast discusses Kate's decision to wear an expensive new brooch in the context of King Charles' aim to slim down monarchy.
Poland upsets some by rebuffing German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says an anti-missile system which Germany offered to send to Poland should instead go to Ukraine, a proposal that is a likely non-starter for Berlin because it would significantly ratchet up NATO involvement in Ukraine. Poland’s surprising response to Berlin’s offer was welcomed by Ukraine, which is desperate to protect its airspace as barrage upon barrage of Russian missiles have knocked out power across the country. But Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stressed that use of NATO defense systems outside its territory needs to be agreed by all member states. “It is important to us that Poland can rely on allies to stand by each other, even in difficult times, and especially Poland in its exposed position,” Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1050M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1