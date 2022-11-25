Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Stone DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of southeastern Mississippi and southwestern Alabama. Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms will produce upwards of three to five inches of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. This may resulting in areas of flash flooding this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Keweenaw, Northern Houghton, Baraga, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will be over the higher terrain with significantly less in the lower elevations including the L`anse area. Additional headlines may be needed on Wednesday as lake effect snow develops over the western areas.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected late tonight through early afternoon Wednesday. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. The strongest winds late tonight through the first half of Wednesday will be along the northern slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau and from the Black River Valley to Fort Drum. The strongest winds late Wednesday through Thursday will be near Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Van Buren County Higher Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and west-central Arkansas, mainly higher elevations. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST this morning to noon this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Inland FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of southeastern Mississippi and southwestern Alabama. Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms will produce upwards of three to five inches of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. This may resulting in areas of flash flooding this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 22:52:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Moderate showers and elevated stream levels will continue over East Maui tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garfield, Holt, Loup, Rock, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 02:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Garfield; Holt; Loup; Rock; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rock, Holt, Loup, Garfield and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains Foothills. * WHEN...From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 01:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Icy to snow packed roadways will create hazardous driving conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mix of freezing drizzle and snow expected. A light glaze of ice and total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. North winds gusting as high as 45 mph may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. * WHERE...Gosper, Furnas, Harlan and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drizzle and freezing drizzle will begin early this morning. Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning today, leading to more widespread freezing drizzle and eventually a changeover to light snow.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Mills; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to 5 hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal portions of Monmouth, Cape May, Atlantic, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Turner; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
