Georgia State

Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Gives 1st Talk Show Interview Since ‘Horrific Night’ Of Oscars Slap: ‘That’s Not Who I Want To Be’

Eight months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards, he made his first post-scandal talk show appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Nov. 28. Of course, Will discussed the situation, while also promoting his new movie, Emancipation. “That was a horrific night, as you can imagine,” Will confirmed. “There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just lost it. I guess what I would say is you just never know what somebody’s going through. You just don’t know what’s going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all, but you’re asking what I learned, and it’s that we just got to be nice to each other, man.”
