East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State survives Portland to win PKI finale

Michigan State survived an early shooting barrage and a late charge on Sunday to limp out of Portland with a winning record. The Spartans came back from 10 points down in the second half and held on late to beat Portland, 78-77, on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
portlandpilots.com

Pilots take on No. 12 Michigan State in PKI matchup at Chiles Center

Portland Pilots (5-3, 0-0 WCC) vs. #12 Michigan State Spartans (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) • The Pilots are serving as co-hosts of the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments hosted in Portland at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Chiles Center. • Portland is in the...
PORTLAND, OR
MLive.com

ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In yet another “Game of the Century,” the picks are in for Michigan vs. Ohio State. The experts on ESPN’s pregame show, “College GameDay,” announced their picks from inside Ohio Stadium, just outside the north end zone. Lee Corso noted he’d donned...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI

