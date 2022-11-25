Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo on Jaden Akins’ health, ACC/Big Ten challenge finale, Detroit’s Final Four
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will likely be two players down for at least a little bit longer. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is doubtful to play in the team’s Wednesday game at Notre Dame, Tom Izzo said on Monday. “I’d say it’s doubtful right now because I...
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Portland (11/27/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
One more before coming home. The Spartans wrap up three games in four days at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland by taking on the host school Pilots of the West Coast Conference. Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: No. 12 Michigan State...
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' about Big Ten's handling of Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
Editor's note: This story was updated to more accurately reflect the Big Ten's and Warde Manuel's statements released Monday. EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo made it clear he did not condone or approve of the roles Michigan State football players had in an altercation with two Michigan football players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. ...
MLive.com
Michigan State survives Portland to win PKI finale
Michigan State survived an early shooting barrage and a late charge on Sunday to limp out of Portland with a winning record. The Spartans came back from 10 points down in the second half and held on late to beat Portland, 78-77, on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
MLive.com
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents
A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
MLive.com
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal
Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
Mel Tucker said following a 35-16 loss to No. 11 Penn State that he and the players would love 1 more chance to play this season. Honestly, 1 more game that could lead to disappointment is something no one else is likely looking for. One year after hoisting the Peach...
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Baylor, wins Gulf Coast Showcase with late comeback
Michigan-Baylor Round Three went to the Wolverines. The Michigan women’s basketball team ended Sunday night’s game with a 20-5 run to beat Baylor 84-75, win the Gulf Coast Showcase, and stay undefeated. Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser scored a career-high 26 points -- 20 of which came in the...
Sunday Feature: Stranded on Third Base?
Lead columnist Kyle Golik breaks down how Michigan has gained the upper hand in the sport's most intense rivalry, and what's next for Ohio State
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up. TE Maliq Carr: This time, it didn’t take a ricochet for the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots take on No. 12 Michigan State in PKI matchup at Chiles Center
Portland Pilots (5-3, 0-0 WCC) vs. #12 Michigan State Spartans (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) • The Pilots are serving as co-hosts of the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments hosted in Portland at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Chiles Center. • Portland is in the...
MLive.com
ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In yet another “Game of the Century,” the picks are in for Michigan vs. Ohio State. The experts on ESPN’s pregame show, “College GameDay,” announced their picks from inside Ohio Stadium, just outside the north end zone. Lee Corso noted he’d donned...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
Michigan State football falls in regular-season finale, 35-16, vs. Penn State: Game thread
Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) When: 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. ...
