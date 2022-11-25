ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Greta Gerwig Was ‘Terrified’ of Making ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘This Could Be a Career-Ender’

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8qZg_0jNN8HqI00

Aside from its star-studded cast, summer 2023 release date and some neon-hued paparazzi photos, we don’t know much about Greta Gerwig ’s highly anticipated “ Barbie ” movie.

However, the director opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast, saying she was both “excited” and “terrified” upon embarking on the project.

“It was terrifying,” Gerwig said. “There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach, added, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

As far as the plot, Gerwig didn’t offer many details but said Mattel executives were “amazing partners” who gave her “trust and freedom” with the Barbie brand. She also credited star and producer Margot Robbie, as well as producer Tom Ackerley for making sure Gerwig was able to execute her vision.

“Barbie” also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

The film is set for a July 21, 2023 release date via Warner Bros.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Variety

Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Hugh Grant Hates His ‘Love Actually’ Dance: ‘The Most Excruciating Scene Ever Committed to Celluloid’

Hugh Grant has showed off his dancing skills in several movies, from “Paddington 2” to “Music and Lyrics,” but it’s only his “Love Actually” moves that continue to haut him. To mark the 20th anniversary of “Love Actually,” Grant participated in ABC’s retrospective special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” and admitted he hates the scene in which his Prime Minister character, David, dances down the halls of his office at 10 Downing Street to The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump.” “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’. I didn’t fancy doing...
Variety

Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
Variety

How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired ‘Wednesday’s’ Unforgettable Dance Sequence

Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do? In the new Netflix series, “Wednesday,” Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello. She also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments. Episode four, titled “Woe What a Night,” sees the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her...
Variety

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
Variety

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Claim ‘One Tree Hill’ Creator Threatened Their Jobs Over ‘Maxim’ Shoot, Told Bethany Joy Lenz She Was ’Too Fat’

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz are opening up about more of their experiences on “One Tree Hill,” specifically the “Maxim” storyline in Season 4. During Monday’s episode of their “Drama Queens” podcast, they recap the fourth episode of the season, during which Brooke (Bush) takes photos of Rachel (Danneel Ackles) for Maxim magazine. The episode aired in October 2006, one month before Bush, Burton and Ackles landed their own cover of Maxim magazine — but didn’t actually want to do it. At the time, they explained, the show was trying to draw in more male viewers by bringing...
Variety

Red Carpet, Beetlefilm, Ilmatic Film Group Team On Italian Genre Pic ‘Resvrgis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based Ilmatic Film Group (“Santa Lucia,” “Fourth Grade”) has teamed with Red Carpet-ILBE Group and Beetlefilm, to co-produce “Resvrgis,” director Francesco Carnesecchi upcoming genre feature. Unveiled during Locarno’s March Me!, the project earned a berth at Brussels’ BIF Market. Ilmatic Film Group also handles international sales and will introduce the now finished production to buyers at Ventana Sur, aiming for theatrical distribution in overseas territories.   “We found large potential for ‘Resvrgis,’ as, especially at this moment, genre film production is enjoying a new wave of success,” Ilmatic producer Francesca Denise told Variety. Carnescchi’s prior feature “The Match” (“La partita”), backed by Freak Factory, was...
Variety

Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
Variety

Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal. The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline. Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short...
Variety

Bob Iger Talks Disney Hiring Freeze, Streaming Spending and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ in First Town Hall Back as CEO

Bob Iger officially returned to his post as CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Monday — sealing it with a tweet and addressing a rapt audience of employees at a company-wide meeting. “Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back,” Iger wrote on his personal Twitter account, attaching a photo of the studio lot’s Disney Legends Plaza, a building on which the seven dwarves from “Snow White” serve as pillars. It’s been just over a week since Disney’s board of directors shocked Hollywood and global markets with news that Iger would replace Bob Chapek as chief executive. Iger’s first...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Behind the Music of ‘Tár‘ and ’Aftersun‘: Music Supervisor Lucy Bright on Cate Blanchett, the Classical World and the Majesty of ’Under Pressure’

Two of the best and most intriguing films of the year have something in common: music supervisor Lucy Bright. Both “Tár” and “Aftersun” contain some of the most riveting musically based sequences in 2022 cinema, and although Bright can’t take credit for either the use of Mahler’s fifth symphony in the former or Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” in the latter — those having been baked into their auteurs’ scripts — the delicacy with which she made the combinations of original score and source music work in both pictures is evidence of a sensibility that more than lives up...
Variety

Steven Spielberg Has COVID, Skips Gotham Awards

Steven Spielberg was set to present Michelle Williams with her performer tribute at Monday’s Gotham Awards but had to bow out because he has COVID. Variety learned “The Fabelmans” director had tested positive before the red carpet opened for the annual gala, but Paul Dano confirmed the news when he replaced Spielberg for the Williams tribute. Dano, who plays Spielberg’s father in “The Fabelmans” opposite Williams as his mother, recalled talking to Williams about their early days in Hollywood while at events for the film. “Michelle said, ‘I remember just driving around town looking for work,’” he said. “And I thought, ‘Imagine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘BMF’ Season 2 Set for January 6 Premiere on Starz (TV News Roundup)

“BMF” returns for Season 2 on Friday, January 6 at midnight on the Starz app, as well as its streaming and on-demand platforms, the network has announced. “BMF” also returns internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada. The Detroit-based family drama chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory (“Big Meech”) and Terry Flenory (“Southwest Tee”). The duo rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit and became game changers in...
Variety

Emma Corrin ‘Hopes for a Future’ With Gender-Neutral Acting Categories at Awards Shows

Emma Corrin, the English actor who embodied Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” called for genderless categories at major entertainment awards shows in an interview with BBC News. In particular, Corrin, who identifies as non-binary as uses they/them pronouns, noted that nominations for best actor and best actress should be merged into one, gender-neutral category. Corrin has earned praise for their supporting performance in Michael Grandage’s new period drama “My Policeman,” but the actor shares that they feel discomfort at the prospect of campaigning in a gendered category. “It’s difficult for me at the...
Variety

Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Variety

Adam Sandler Brings Down the House With Hilarious Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘F— Every Other Comedian’

Adam Sandler lit up the 32nd annual Gotham Awards on Monday evening with his acceptance speech for the performer tribute award at the New York ceremony. The occasion marked Sandler’s first major stop of the awards season, campaigning for his performance in the Netflix basketball drama “Hustle.” “I told my daughters Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, that I didn’t write a speech and they said phrases like, ‘Rude’ and ‘You’re mean,'” Sandler began. “Daddy’s fucking tired. Daddy works hard, calm down. They were like, ‘Can we write your speech, Daddy? So you got something to say.’ I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
Variety

How to Watch the 2022 Gotham Awards

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will take place Monday evening at an in-person event held at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street, the same venue where this year’s nominations were announced. The red carpet will commence at 7 p.m. ET, which will then be followed by the ceremony. The event is being live-streamed online right here (below) and also at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. In one of the evening’s most anticipated moments, Adam Sandler will receive a performer tribute in honor of his decorated career as an actor and comic. The 56-year-old’s first television appearance was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Strange World’ Crew on the Film’s Jules Verne Nod, the Environment and Queer Representation

“Strange World” director Don Hall was thinking about his children and the world they would inherit when he got the idea for Disney’s latest animated feature. Hall, whose credits include “Raya and the Last Dragon,” says he wanted to tell a story about the environment. “This idea of the world existing on a back of a living thing was cool,” Hall says. Hall and the team of animators looked into the body, the nervous system and even a body’s digestive system through a microscopic lens. He says, “We started seeing landscapes in actual microscopic imagery and I got really excited.” Hall...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy