ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Avoid Eating This If You're Constipated

By Isabel Cohen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHpVU_0jNN8DJO00

If you suffer from constipation , you're likely having a bowel movement fewer than three out of seven days of the week, according to the Mayo Clinic . When you do feel the need to pass one, you also may find it difficult to do so and spend an excessive amount of time straining and pushing to evacuate your bowels. The bowel movements in question also tend to be small and hard, rather than fully formed and soft.

In fact, the experts at the Cleveland Clinic note that constipation affects around 2.5 million Americans on a yearly basis (at least as far as those that report the condition to their doctor) and adds that there are many causes behind it. Often times constipation is linked to diet. For example, a diet low in fiber, which is important for bulking up stools, can lead to constipation. Additionally, not hydrating enough with water throughout the day can cause the condition. Therefore, Healthline points out that you should aim for about half a gallon of water on a daily basis to keep all systems running smoothly. Other factors that contribute to constipation are stress, a lack of regular exercise, certain medications, and health conditions, such as pregnancy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Luckily, there are ways to both treat and avoid constipation, many of which start with diet, explains Medical News Today . With that being said, to alleviate symptoms, you may want to try eliminating dairy.

Dairy Can Contribute To Constipation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZxAG_0jNN8DJO00

For those that have a sensitivity or intolerance to lactose, eating dairy products can lead to constipation, explains Medical News Today . This has mostly been studied in children, and in one 2008 systematic review published in Nutrition & Dietetics, researchers found evidence that children who cut out cow's milk protein from their diet noticed improved constipation symptoms. In a 2013 study , which once again examined the connection between cow's milk and constipation in children, found that replacing dairy milk with soy milk led to an increase in the number of weekly bowel movements in one of the trials. Finally, one more recent 2021 study published in the Caspian Journal of Internal Medicine looked at the effect of eliminating cow's milk from the diets of children who did not respond to laxatives and found that over 70% of the participants responded favorably to the treatment.

Another reason dairy may cause constipation is due to its high levels of calcium . After all, UCSF Health specifies that one cup of low-fat dairy milk contains 300 milligrams of the mineral, which is roughly a third of the daily requirements for adults aged 19 to 50. The experts at Mayo Clinic explain that excess calcium can lead to constipation as a side effect.

In addition to eliminating dairy from your diet to see if it may be the culprit behind your constipation, Medical News Today also recommends eating prunes, taking probiotic supplements, and incorporating more exercise into your daily routine.

Read this next: 7 Oils You Should Be Cooking With And 7 To Avoid

Comments / 2

Related
Health Digest

Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Fortune

These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid

That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin

When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy