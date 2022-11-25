Read full article on original website
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Nick Saban Was Asked If Alabama Deserves College Football Playoff Invite
The Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off the arch-rival Auburn Tigers to finish the 2022 regular season at 10-2. But does Alabama head coach Nick Saban think that his team deserves to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team with no conference championship?. Speaking to the media after the...
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors
Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News
After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News
If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss
Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So
The biggest in-state rivalry game in Alabama takes place on 26 November 2022, and the Auburn Head Coaching position may hang in the balance of the outcome. In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 Iron Bowl, many Auburn fans are building with anticipation about who will be taking over as the head coach for the Auburn Tigers, after Brian Harsin was fired.
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Lane Kiffin Announces Official Decision On His Coaching Future
For the past 48 hours, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has dealt with a plethora of rumors about his future. Moments ago, he announced his plans for the 2023 season. Kiffin told ESPN's Chris Low that he's staying at Ole Miss. He'll sign an extension with the program. "I...
Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Photo Of Concerned Urban Meyer During 'The Game' Going Viral
For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. And Urban Meyer couldn't have made his emotions during the loss more clear. Late in the fourth quarter, the former Ohio State head coach was pictured watching the game from the sidelines....
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
