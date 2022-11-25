ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors

Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
AUBURN, AL
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
BOULDER, CO
Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze, Auburn News

If Saturday morning's reports are to be believed, Hugh Freeze will be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Earlier this morning, ESPN's Chris Low reported Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss. Not long later, fellow ESPN insider Pete Thamel said Auburn has been talking to Freeze "for weeks" about him becoming the next head coach of the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Zack Love

2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So

The biggest in-state rivalry game in Alabama takes place on 26 November 2022, and the Auburn Head Coaching position may hang in the balance of the outcome. In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 Iron Bowl, many Auburn fans are building with anticipation about who will be taking over as the head coach for the Auburn Tigers, after Brian Harsin was fired.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
