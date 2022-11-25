ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
GLEN ARM, MD
Nottingham MD

Six-car crash shuts down portion of Belair Road

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Monday evening crash in Kingsville. The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. in the 12600-block of Belair Road. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, one of which may be on fire in the woods.
KINGSVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action

Editor’s Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
DUNDALK, MD
popville.com

Update: Power restored “individuals who were stranded in the airplane” rescued, “Pepco Statement Regarding Power Outage In Montgomery County, Maryland”

Harrison writes: “Two people are reportedly trapped inside this small aircraft that has crashed into power lines near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village near Gaithersburg. Rescue is still in progress over two hours after the plane crashed.”. Update from Pepco:. “Pepco is pleased to have successfully...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police rescue owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Police rescued a beautiful owl in Anne Arundel County on Sunday night. Officials tweeted that the animal was struck by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and called for help, police say. The officers were able to get the owl to a bird rehabiliation/sanctuary.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting; Police seeking info

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:29 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male...
BALTIMORE, MD

