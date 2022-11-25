Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Nottingham MD
Six-car crash shuts down portion of Belair Road
KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Monday evening crash in Kingsville. The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. in the 12600-block of Belair Road. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, one of which may be on fire in the woods.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action
Editor’s Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
popville.com
Update: Power restored “individuals who were stranded in the airplane” rescued, “Pepco Statement Regarding Power Outage In Montgomery County, Maryland”
Harrison writes: “Two people are reportedly trapped inside this small aircraft that has crashed into power lines near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village near Gaithersburg. Rescue is still in progress over two hours after the plane crashed.”. Update from Pepco:. “Pepco is pleased to have successfully...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Thanksgiving Fire Tears Through Maryland Home Causing $800K In Damage, Officials Say
Nearly a million dollars in damage was caused by a fast-moving Maryland fire on Thanksgiving that gutted a home in Talbot County, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28. Investigators say that shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, members of the Easton Volunteer...
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Police rescue owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Police rescued a beautiful owl in Anne Arundel County on Sunday night. Officials tweeted that the animal was struck by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and called for help, police say. The officers were able to get the owl to a bird rehabiliation/sanctuary.
Firefighters contain fire at commercial building in Reisterstown
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County firefighters contained a fire at a commercial building in Reisterstown Saturday afternoon.Crews responded to a report of cars and a building on fire in the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.The fire was put under control around 1:15 p.m.No injuries were reported.
Nottingham MD
2022 Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum Holiday Plane and Train Garden is now open
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s 9th annual Plane and Train Garden is now open. The attraction displays skillfully crafted train garden displays that feature various local sites, including Bengies Drive-In, Marshy Point Nature Center, the Washington Monument, Fort McHenry, and more. Admission is free.
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week
BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
foxbaltimore.com
MTA officer helps treat a man shot in the back in East Baltimore; suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in an East Baltimore shooting on Sunday night. At approximately 8:27PM, officers were conducting business checks on Federal Street when they heard discharging coming from nearby Broadway. Police responded to the 900 block of N. Broadway where they located a 38-year-old...
Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
House fire in South Baltimore leaves one family displaced
Firefighters battled a fire in the 1500 block of Ramsay Street involving five rowhomes early Sunday morning. One family was displaced.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting; Police seeking info
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:29 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male...
Comments / 0