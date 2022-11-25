BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

