St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
Is it Better to be Single and Live in KC or STL?
Being single during the Holidays can be difficult. And apparently, if you live in one of the biggest cities in Missouri it can be much harder to be single, so which city is it, Kansas City or St. Louis?. According to Wallethub.com, it is worse to be single in Kansas...
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
FOX2now.com
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry
ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Execution of Kevin Johnson looms
ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
Burglary at Tamm Avenue Bar overnight
Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries
KMOV
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
stlouiscnr.com
CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors
The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
FOX2now.com
15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. 15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will...
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Higher Christmas tree prices, but no shortages so far for St. Louis-area sellers
A lot of families are spending the weekend shopping for Christmas trees, but a nationwide shortage and inflation could impact what you end up bringing home this year.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
40 Years Later, Missouri’s “Little Jane Doe” Still Unidentified
It's one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the sate of Missouri. Nearly 40 years later, the case of "Little Jane Doe" continues to perplex investigators who are trying to track down the person that took the life of a young girl who remains unidentified. This case on the...
Amazon truck fire causes traffic jam early Monday morning
There was a traffic jam on I-55 near the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis on Monday morning.
