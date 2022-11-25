ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry

ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Execution of Kevin Johnson looms

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Gas prices in St. Louis are falling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. 15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.

Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
