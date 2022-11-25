Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Yardbarker
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."
Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision
At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
Yardbarker
Pacers Rookie Is Talking The Talk
The 11-8 Indiana Pacers will face off against the 7-11 Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night and it promises to be a big game. It comes after the Pacers have won six of their last eight and the Lakers have won five of their last six. It will also be...
Yardbarker
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers
Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
The WNBA, for all its critics, has grown in popularity a fair bit over the years, with this past season seeing a significant improvement in the ratings. The players now have a platform through which they can make a name for themselves and a lot of them have taken advantage of it.
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Yardbarker
The Knicks need to make changes now with logjams across the roster
The New York Knicks suffered their fourth loss in five games with a 127-123 loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Now 9-11 on the season, the Knicks continue to find themselves in holes they can’t seem to escape. With the sea of talent that’s on...
