Pension plans are becoming less and less common in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in a study done in 2021, only 13.5% of Americans were eligible for a pension plan through their employer. While the number of Americans who are eligible for a pension plan is continuing to decline, those who are eligible have a tough decision to make in the coming months, especially those that are at the edge of retirement. ...

42 MINUTES AGO