California State

NBC Connecticut

Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
NBC Connecticut

The 10 Best Cities for Finding a Hybrid Job That Pays $100,000 Or More―They're Not All on the Coasts

Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend. More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark Advocate

Brown: Inflation may take a bite out of your pension lump sum

Pension plans are becoming less and less common in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in a study done in 2021, only 13.5% of Americans were eligible for a pension plan through their employer. While the number of Americans who are eligible for a pension plan is continuing to decline, those who are eligible have a tough decision to make in the coming months, especially those that are at the edge of retirement. ...

