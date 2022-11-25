Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday.
Centre Daily
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Heat's Bam Adebayo Proving Doubters Wrong
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo received a lot of backlash for his inability to perform as the No. 2 player to Jimmy Butler in last year's playoffs. Even going into this season, Adebayo received some criticism. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins called him out on an NBA Today segment. “I’m trying...
Centre Daily
Porzingis scores 41, Towns hurt as Wizards beat T-Wolves
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
Centre Daily
Shaquille O'Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered...
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks' Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Centre Daily
QB Taylor Heinicke: 'Game Manager' Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Centre Daily
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Suggests He Took 'Questionable Hits' From Saints
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to his surgically repaired left knee during his team’s 13–0 victory over the Saints on Sunday, and the veteran later questioned the hit that left his knee sore. “Nah, I was...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
