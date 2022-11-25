ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porzingis scores 41, Towns hurt as Wizards beat T-Wolves

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
INDIANA STATE
Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology

During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered...
MIAMI, FL
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.

