Centre Daily
Porzingis scores 41, Towns hurt as Wizards beat T-Wolves
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Hawks: Joel Embiid Has Successful Return From Injury
Despite missing three key starters in the last four games, the Philadelphia 76ers have found plenty of success last week. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out of the mix for multiple weeks due to lower-body injuries, Joel Embiid was taking over and running things for a bit. Then an injury affected the All-Star center and took him off the court for four-straight games.
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are OUT for Clippers vs Blazers
If Clipper fans were looking for good news regarding their two superstars, they're unfortunately not going to get it. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Paul George...
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Centre Daily
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
Centre Daily
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Centre Daily
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Insider Strongly Believes Aaron Judge Will Not End Up In Los Angeles
Aaron Judge is perhaps the biggest name on the free-agent market this offseason, and as such, he's been linked to the Dodgers. Every big free agent gets linked to the Dodgers at some point, to make sure whoever ends up signing him pays top dollar. Of course, to make the Judge-to-Dodgers narrative stick, people have had to come up with ridiculously unrealistic ideas like moving six-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts from right field to second base.
Centre Daily
Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
Centre Daily
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
