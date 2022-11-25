Police in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency has said.Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8 and 19.The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe”.Over 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium,...

1 HOUR AGO