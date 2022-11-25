Read full article on original website
BBC
Thai monks fail drug tests leaving temple empty
A small Buddhist temple in Thailand has been left without any monks after they were all dismissed for failing drug tests, local officials have said. Four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine in the northern province of Phetchabun, an official told news agency AFP. Boonlert Thintapthai said the...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
BBC
Covid: Blood thinner ineffective for patients, trial finds
A possible treatment for severe Covid "puts patients at risk for no clear benefit", a trial found. More than 1,000 people took part in the UK-wide trial of the blood thinner Apixaban while in hospital with Covid. The Addenbrooke's Hospital and University of Cambridge study aims to find a treatment...
BBC
Witness gave obvious nod to juror, court hears
A jury tampering trial has been told how during a hearing over drugs charges, a witness gave a "very obvious" nod to a juror. At Warwick Crown Court in 2018, Leslie Allen was accused of having cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000. The separate proceedings probing the propriety of...
