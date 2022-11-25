Read full article on original website
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Jags Player Takes Shot at Urban Meyer During Praise of Pederson
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars gutted out their best win of the season on Sunday thanks to a career-best performance from Trevor Lawrence and a gutsy coaching performance by Doug Pederson. As a result, one Jacksonville player took it upon himself to praise the two team leaders at the expense of the franchise’s previous coach, Urban Meyer.
Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.
Rams’ Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit
Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season
Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are coming off one of the best performances of the season and now find themselves on a two-game win streak and returning home to host an AFC West rival. The Silver and Black opened up their season at SoFi Stadium on Sept.11, against the Los...
NFL Draft Profile: Celestin Haba, EDGE, Texas A&M Commerce Lions
Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed. Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in...
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
‘We Should’ve Won’: Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
If the Seattle Seahawks end their season short of a postseason berth, they'll likely look back at Sunday's gut-wrenching 40-34 overtime home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as a downhill turning point. For Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, it's a loss that left him in disbelief considering the chances Seattle...
Campbell: ‘Tall Order’ For Jameson Williams to Debut
Though there’s optimism that Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will play in the team’s upcoming matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are going to make sure he's ready before putting him on the field. Williams has yet to play a...
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 28-27...
Justin Tucker’s leg couldn’t save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
