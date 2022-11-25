Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO