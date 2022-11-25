ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Home Made Theater host auditions for spring performance

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs Home Made Theater is hosting auditions for its upcoming production of “night, Mother.” The cast consists of two women.

Auditions will be held on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Home Made Theater headquarters at the Wilton Mall near JCPenny. Two women will be cast, one in the age range of 30-40 and the other in her 50s-60s. The theater requests that actors prepare a brief monologue of their choice and bring a current photo and resume. The actors will be provided with excerpts from the script upon arrival, no appointment is needed.

The theater explains rehearsals will generally be Mondays through Thursday evenings starting on Monday, January 9. Tech week will begin Sunday, March 19th and performances will be March 24 through 26 as well as March 31 through April 2. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Performances will be at the Dee Sarno Theater, 320 Broadway Saratoga Springs.

The Lion King returns to stage at Proctors

“night, Mother,” follows Thelma Cates and her daughter Jessie who live together on an isolated country road. Jessie heads towards demise while subtly warning her mother what is to come. The play displays a scene of urgency while exploring loneliness, secrets and honesty.

