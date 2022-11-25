Read full article on original website
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested
READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say
A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
Man locked up on attempted homicide charges
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
WGAL
Vigil held for man who was fatally shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A vigil was held at Prince of Subs in Lancaster where 29-year-old Luis Sanchez was fatally shot on early Monday morning. The mother of Sanchez spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being...
16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
Police: Shooting damages car and shatters front door of night club in Allentown
Police are trying to figure who started shooting outside a bar in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man who fled scene of crash taken into custody while walking along I-78
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man is in custody after running from the scene of a crash and sending police on a search through the woods in Lehigh County for over an hour. He was eventually found walking along I-78. State police say the incident started as a traffic stop. A police pursuit ensued, and the man's vehicle crashed at the intersection of Vera Cruz Road and South Pike Avenue in Upper Saucon Township.
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
Reward offered for information on homicide suspects in West Philadelphia
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 47, hospitalized after he was injured in Levittown shooting
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Bristol Township Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 47-year-old man. Officials say the shooting happened Friday night, just before 9:30, on the 2400 block of Airacobra Street, in Levittown. Police responded to the call and arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1
Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
Man dies after being shot by woman he allegedly stabbed in Philadelphia
After being stabbed, the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
