Naples, FL

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Courtesy of: UC Breaking News

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S.

According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.

Going at high speeds, the vehicle then drove through The Naples Winery and came out of the other side of the building.

Courtesy of: UC Breaking News

The car reportedly burst into flames when fire crews arrived on the scene.

According to the report, the driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Naples Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time. Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

