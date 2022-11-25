Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV
Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Aaron Rodgers hurt
The Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
Vikings Rookie CB to Undergo Knee Surgery
The Minnesota Vikings got some more bad news on Monday regarding their 2022 NFL Draft class. Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is going to need surgery to repair his injured knee. The injury kept him out of Week 12 against the Patriots forcing Duke Shelley into a starting spot for the first time in 2022.
Skunk invades stadium during Cleveland Browns game
The skunk, which was spotted in Section 140 during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still at large.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 highlights: Eagles top Packers, Aaron Rodgers exits
Week 12 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups. Closing things out, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) took down the Green Bay Packers (4-8) by double digits after a back-and-forth battle on Sunday Night Football that included nine total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers exited in the second half with an oblique injury and never returned.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
Behind the Numbers: Packers get run over by Eagles
The Green Bay Packers came up short once again, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles, as they fell to 4-8 on the season. The offense kept Green Bay in it, but the defense provided little fight against the Eagles’ run game. At this time, the Packers are still mathematically alive in the playoff hunt, but the odds of them making it are small, and there is little hope.
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice
It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday
The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to spring past the Ravens for a 28-27 home win. The last two points came on a two-point conversion after Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to Lawrence for that conversion and he connected with Zay Jones to win the game.
NBC Sports
Report: No Ja’Marr Chase return on Sunday
He’s been back at practice. He apparently won’t be back on the field, at least not yet. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase won’t play tomorrow at Tennessee, reports Jordan Schulz of The Score. The Bengals have yet to officially downgrade Chase to out. Given that they play the...
NBC Sports
Belichick makes odd false claim about Patriots' 2021 games vs. Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has an encyclopedic football memory and no interest in sugar-coating his team's shortcomings. Both of which made his comments Monday morning quite surprising. Ahead of the Patriots' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Belichick was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill...
