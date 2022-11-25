ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Review: A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

By LINDSEY BAHR
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWTHG_0jNN5sWY00

Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed ,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s and the vibrant, glamorous bohemians she encountered on the scene, like John Waters It-Girl Cookie Mueller, have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA.

To look at any of the photos in her most well-known work, the ever-evolving slideshow “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” you can see how influential she was on generations to come with her raw, public-private snapshots of parties that didn’t end until dawn, beautiful “queens” and even her face, one month after a “dope-sick” boyfriend beat her so badly she almost lost her eye. The New York Times review of a collection of those photographs at the time said that “The Ballad” was to the 1980s what Robert Frank’s “The Americans” was to the 1950s. And it would become a devastating document of many of the young lives lost in the AIDS epidemic.

This is only part of Goldin’s story, as you’ll learn in “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed ,” which begins its theatrical run this week in New York before expanding to more markets in the coming weeks. Poitras, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “ Citizenfour ,” started filming Goldin to document her protest efforts against museums accepting money from the Sackler family. Their company, Purdue Pharma, developed and marketed the widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller OxyContin, the brand name for the opioid oxycodone. Opioids, which also include fentanyl, have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.

Goldin several years ago found herself addicted to opioids which she was prescribed for a surgery and took according to instructions. But, she said, she became addicted overnight. When she got out of treatment, she started reading about Purdue and the Sacklers, a name she associated with museums and philanthropy. Sackler-run foundations have given many millions of dollars to some of the world’s most prestigious museums and universities, from the Guggenheim to Oxford. And her mission became clear: To use her status in the art world to get museums to stop accepting money from the Sacklers, take down their name from galleries and to change how we think about addiction and treatment. And partially as a result of her efforts, many museums from the Louvre to the Met, have distanced themselves from the Sacklers.

Poitras smartly saw that there was a very clear through-line from what Goldin did in the '80s, when she came out of rehab and saw all her friends dying of AIDS, and what she was doing now. The documentary weaves together these threads to make a holistic portrait of an artist's battle cry.

Though the Sackler protests are the hook, the film’s strongest portions are its historical ones. Poitras artfully overlays Goldin’s heartbreaking eloquence with her photographs and a camera shutter soundtrack. Goldin speaks about everything from her stifling childhood in suburbia to the ripple effect of her older sister Barbara’s teenage institutionalization to her death by suicide at age 18 that left Nan, then Nancy Goldin, bouncing between foster homes. It wasn’t until she found a camera that she found her voice and her true family (her friends).

There are some particularly devastating family realizations that Poitras and Goldin save for last. It's trite to call that an origin story, but with Goldin, everything stemmed from those confusing days. She’d been told early on never to let the neighbors know about their troubles. Brushing it under the rug, not talking about it and not dealing with it would destroy them, though.

Goldin might not have known it when she started photographing her LGBTQ friends, but her work has always been about looking at the so-called fringe cultures in society, about showing the problems that the masses would rather just ignore and making them so urgent that you can’t look away anymore. It is an act of hope in the idea that things could be better because the alternative, the silence, is infinitely worse. Goldin would know.

As Goldin says at the start, “It’s easy to make your life into a story. But it’s harder to sustain real memories."

“The real memories are what affect me now,” she continued. “Even if you don’t actually unleash the memories, the effect is there, it’s in your body.”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a NEON release in limited release now, expanding on, has not been rated by the Motion Picture Association. Running time: 117 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

___

In a story published Nov. 25, 2022, reviewing “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” The Associated Press erroneously reported that OxyContin had been responsible for more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. That death toll is attributed generally to opioids, which include oxycodone and fentanyl.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Christie’s Pulls $25 M. T. Rex Skeleton from Sale, Why Galleries at Fairs Pre-Sell Artworks, and More: Morning Links for November 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTROVERSY HITS CANADA. Late last Friday, news broke that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa let go four senior staff members, a move that “shocked Canada’s art community,” Karen K. Ho writes in ARTnews. Angela Cassie, the interim director and CEO of the museum, said in an internal memo that the cuts were meant to “better align the Gallery’s leadership team with the organization’s new strategic plan.” Some claimed otherwise. Gary A. Hill , the senior curator of Indigenous art and the first-ever Indigenous curator at the museum, wrote on his social media, “The truth is, I’m being...
MAINE STATE
Collider

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Proves Nan Goldin Never Quits | Review

The first time I ever saw a Nan Goldin photograph, I was twenty years old, standing in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. I was enamored with photography —carrying my own expensive Nikon through the galleries so I could shoot the collections myself — and it arrested me in the middle of the floor. “Jimmy Paulette on David’s Bike,” from 1991. A picture so full of life in a way I had never seen before. Representative of a community I was only just beginning to understand, a sheltered kid from Pennsylvania who was studying abroad and living on her own for the first time in her life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Harvey Silver’s Portraits of 1960s and 1970s America Going On Exhibit

Harvey Silver’s photography on exhibit at the EV Gallery is a time capsule of a young man starting in the late 1960s documenting America in a period of unprecedented historical change. Harvey photographed the counter-culture, artistic happenings and the anti-war movement, portraying people, streets and the styles that characterized New York City and the country in that revolutionary time. Shot in 35mm black & white and color, Harvey’s photographs capture the era in a uniquely artistic and definitive way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Two Climate Protesters Scribble Ink on Andy Warhol Campbell Soup Prints at National Gallery of Australia

Two climate activists scrawled blue ink across a series of Andy Warhol screen prints at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia this week to raise awareness of the country’s fossil fuel subsidies. Images and video of the protest posted to social media show the two activists also trying to glue their hands to the famous print series titled Campbell’s Soup I, which is framed and under glass. A press release from Stop Fossil Fuels Subsidies, which is part of A22 Network, a coalition of civil resistance organizations, said the protest was aimed at ending the Australian government’s financial support...
InsideHook

Revisiting the Artists Who Worked to Resist the Nazis in 1940s Germany

In the early 1940s, a loose organization of artists within Germany sought to push back against the efforts of the Nazi government in numerous ways. As a recent article at Hyperallergic points out, their efforts included sending intelligence to the Allies and the Soviets, as well as working to help people who were in danger from the Nazis to escape the country. This group is best remembered today by the name given to them by German intelligence: the Red Orchestra.
The Independent

Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them.Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his rare personal weekend getaway to the province of Asti, near Turin, and he returned the favor by taking a long popemobile ride around town. On Saturday, he made a private visit to relatives who still live in the area and celebrated the 90th birthday of his second cousin. On Sunday, he was given the honorary citizenship...
ARTnews

TEFAF Names 259 Exhibitors for 2023 Dutch Edition in Maastricht

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) has announced the galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition in its home base of Maastricht, the Netherlands, where the event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 19, with two preview days beginning March 9. With objects on offer from across 7,000 years of artistic production, this edition of TEFAF Maastricht will bring together 259 exhibitors to the Dutch city, including Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Kamel Mennour, Gana Art, Cardi Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, Mazzoleni, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Friedman Benda, Ceysson & Bénétière, David Aaron, and...
TheDailyBeast

Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?

When you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub that has been estimated to be worth $2 billion. And you thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.The bathtub—more technically known as a...
ROME, NY
Phys.org

Ancient Roman coins thought to be fakes now authenticated

A new analysis of several Roman coins unearthed in 1713—long thought to be forgeries—suggests that they are authentic, providing evidence that the leader portrayed on one of the coins was indeed in power during the 260s CE. Paul Pearson of University College London, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in PLOS ONE.
crimereads.com

The Art of the Cozy Mystery: Six Cozy Mysteries Featuring an Art Theme

One of the elements in cozies that can be lots of fun for authors to create is the main character’s occupation. As you peruse titles you find the genre offers bakers, librarians, booksellers, crafters, teachers, pet shop owners, chefs, and the list goes on. The challenge for me in creating the Paint by Murder mysteries was finding something unique and entertaining for my character to do when she wasn’t busy chasing clues to solve murders.
KENTUCKY STATE
Smithonian

Roman Coins, Long Considered Forgeries, May Be Authentic After All

In 1713, when a collection of Roman gold coins was unearthed in Transylvania, researchers thought they had struck gold. But by the mid-19th century, experts began to doubt the authenticity of the coins due to their odd, relatively sloppy design. The general consensus since then has been that they are forgeries.
WASHINGTON STATE
ARTnews

Venice Biennale Posts Record Attendance, Wellcome Collection Axes ‘Racist, Sexist, and Ableist’ Display, and More: Morning Links for November 28, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM MELEE. The fight over Annabelle Selldorf’s planned redesign of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London is continuing to rage. Architect Denise Scott Brown, who designed the space with her late husband Robert Venturi, told the Guardian, “She’s making our building look like a circus clown.” Selldorf’s proposal focuses on opening up the lobby of the wing, which debuted in 1991, to allow it to serve as the museum’s main entry point. Some prominent architects also recently argued that it turns “a finely conceived space into an airport lounge.” The National Gallery’s architecture has long drawn controversy,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
74K+
Followers
112K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy