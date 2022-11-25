Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Floor & Decor is cementing its place as a top growth stock by increasing revenue at an impressive clip. Silvergate plays a key role in cryptocurrencies, and it is growing despite the recent industry meltdown. Dutch Bros is growing revenue 53% year over year as it expands its store count.
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
One key segment is driving MercadoLibre's hypergrowth. Snowflake's value proposition attracted pre-IPO interest from one notable investor. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Garmin has a wide product portfolio and is highly profitable. Costco's earnings should get a jolt from an upcoming subscription fee hike. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going
Okta beat estimates and gave strong guidance in its third-quarter earnings report. However, the company sees revenue growth slowing to between 16% and 17% next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022
MercadoLibre not only copes with challenges, but also thrives on them. PayPal's valuation is too cheap, considering its strong fundamentals. Microsoft trades well below its average P/E ratio, offering a great entry point. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
Down 76%, Is Bed Bath & Beyond Finally a Buy?
Bed Bath & Beyond stock has tumbled significantly in 2022. However, that doesn't necessarily make them a good deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?
Mortgage REITs have underperformed this year due to the Federal Reserve hiking rates. The latest indications suggest the rate-hike headwind might be abating. AGNC is more insulated from a recession than Annaly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Doubled in Less Than 1 Year -- Can They Do It Again?
Celsius is growing at an impressive rate, and growth may be about to get even more impressive. Crocs has a clear path to another double in the next three years, thanks in part to its newly acquired business. Axon Enterprise has recurring revenue, growth opportunities, and financial fortitude, providing a...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Weighed the Nasdaq Down Friday
Marvell Technology wasn't able to overcome worries about a semiconductor slowdown. Cracker Barrel sees inflationary pressures continuing to hurt its restaurant and retail businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Comments / 0