The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues today, and one of the most highly anticipated Group C matchups is happening today as Argentina and Mexico face off at 2 p.m. ET. Argentina is on the ropes now after their shocking upset loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, and if they lose this one, they face elimination from the Group Stage. Team Mexico, for its part, will surely be eager to eliminate Argentina, after being eliminated by the Albiceleste in previous tournaments more than once. There are a few different ways you can watch World Cup 2022 matches online in the U.S., so if you’re trying to find the best way to watch Argentina vs Mexico today, read on.

2 DAYS AGO