The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues today, and one of the most highly anticipated Group C matchups is happening today as Argentina and Mexico face off at 2 p.m. ET. Argentina is on the ropes now after their shocking upset loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, and if they lose this one, they face elimination from the Group Stage. Team Mexico, for its part, will surely be eager to eliminate Argentina, after being eliminated by the Albiceleste in previous tournaments more than once. There are a few different ways you can watch World Cup 2022 matches online in the U.S., so if you’re trying to find the best way to watch Argentina vs Mexico today, read on.
If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 after seeing that spectacular goal from Brazil last week, we’re here to help. Focusing on Brazil vs Switzerland which shouldn’t be a challenge for the South American giants, we’ve looked at a few different ways to watch the big match online. Here’s how to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream for free, as well as other options that may suit you better.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Canada is understandably disappointed to be heading home following the World Cup’s group stage, in a way the team’s work is just beginning with an eye toward 2026. The Canadians will turn their attention to their preparation for the next World Cup,...
