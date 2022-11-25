Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Wheelchair-bound man hit by tractor-trailer dies days after crash, wife says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in a wheelchair struck by a tractor-trailer in northwest Miami-Dade died nearly a week after the crash, his wife told Local 10 News on Monday. Sixty-year-old Oswaldo Rojas was panhandling on the corner of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street last Tuesday when...
Click10.com
Man dead, woman wounded in North Bay Village domestic shooting
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in North Bay Village Monday morning, in what officials are calling a “tragic domestic-related incident.”. According to a tweet posted by the city of North Bay Village, just before 8 a.m.,...
Click10.com
Police: Man charged after fatally shooting cousin while playing with revolver
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after fatally shooting his cousin while playing with a revolver at a Palmetto Bay apartment complex, according to Miami-Dade police. Police said they responded to the Palmetto Station Apartments at 17945 SW 79th Ave. just after...
Click10.com
Deputies respond to North Lauderdale home following reports of shooting
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police responded to a residential neighborhood in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting. Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were observed parked outside a home on the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Place. Sky 10 was over the scene just after 5...
Click10.com
Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized
TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
Click10.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
Click10.com
Suspect arrested catalytic converter thefts in Broward County
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities in Davie recovered multiple catalytic converters after arresting a man accused of stealing the pricey car parts. Detectives said they spotted 25-year-old Montez Daniels cutting catalytic converters from several cars in a parking garage in Hollywood last Wednesday. Stolen license plates, burglary tools and over...
Click10.com
2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
Click10.com
Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Click10.com
Crash in Tamarac leaves 9 people injured, deputies say
Tamarac, FLA – The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue investigated a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac. Deputies say 9 people were transported to local hospitals. According to BSO, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue. The crash...
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
Click10.com
Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about woman’s murder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Fort Lauderdale. Dawn Unruh was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the...
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman
MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
Click10.com
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
Click10.com
‘Rita,’ star of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam, critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the avian stars of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam was in critical condition Monday after she was found with a severely broken right wing. Now, veterinarians are trying to get to the bottom of what happened to “Rita.”. Rita, along with her...
Click10.com
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic Miami restaurant Versailles, passes away
MIAMI – The City of Miami is mourning the loss of a South Florida icon. The founder of Versailles restaurant Felipe A. Valls Sr. has died. Valls is credited with introducing the first ventanita to Miami, creating a walk-up window to drink Cuban coffee and swap stories. Over its...
Click10.com
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
Click10.com
Zoo Miami recognizes MDFR with flag presentation at Station 43
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami visited Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 43 on Saturday in honor of their outstanding service. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, a flag was presented to fire crews in recognition of being “First Due at the Zoo” and first responders to any kind of emergency as well as providing enrichment to zoo animals.
Click10.com
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not...
