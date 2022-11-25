ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Suspect arrested catalytic converter thefts in Broward County

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities in Davie recovered multiple catalytic converters after arresting a man accused of stealing the pricey car parts. Detectives said they spotted 25-year-old Montez Daniels cutting catalytic converters from several cars in a parking garage in Hollywood last Wednesday. Stolen license plates, burglary tools and over...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Crash in Tamarac leaves 9 people injured, deputies say

Tamarac, FLA – The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue investigated a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac. Deputies say 9 people were transported to local hospitals. According to BSO, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue. The crash...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

‘Rita,’ star of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam, critically injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the avian stars of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam was in critical condition Monday after she was found with a severely broken right wing. Now, veterinarians are trying to get to the bottom of what happened to “Rita.”. Rita, along with her...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami recognizes MDFR with flag presentation at Station 43

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami visited Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 43 on Saturday in honor of their outstanding service. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, a flag was presented to fire crews in recognition of being “First Due at the Zoo” and first responders to any kind of emergency as well as providing enrichment to zoo animals.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy