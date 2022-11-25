Read full article on original website
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
Fintech Australia Appoints Rachel Hopping as Its First Head of Strategic Partnerships
FinTech Australia has appointed Rachel Hopping as its first Head of Strategic Partnerships, joining the team from share trading and superannuation fintech Superhero. The new role will primarily engage with FinTech Australia’s 400 corporate partners, which include Visa, Mastercard and AWS. Starting in 2019, the corporate partnership program was formed in response to demand from enterprises to improve their engagement with the fintech community.
Finastra cements commitment to growth in Asia Pacific with Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur
Finastra today announced a new Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. MRANTI Park is a hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence. It is an ideal location for Finastra to expand its Asia Pacific footprint, further, contribute to the local economy, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers in a region dedicated to innovation.
BT and Barclaycard Payments Announce Increased Offer to Give Business Customers 10% Cashback Over the Festive Period
BT today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Barclaycard Payments and will boost cashback for the UK’s smallest firms from 2% to 10% on all spend with BT and EE over the festive period. The increased cashback offer builds upon the partnership BT announced with Barclaycard Payments...
Quoroom’s Ulyana Shtybel on the War in Ukraine and What the Financial Services industry Should be Doing
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Ulyana Shtybel, Co-Founder and CEO of software solution provider, Quoroom, about the war in Ukraine and the role the financial services industry plays in the conflict. For Shtybel, strong moral values are the cornerstone of modern society, and companies like SWIFT, which have enacted sanctions against Russia, represent the social responsibility corporates have when those values are violated.
Tarique Al-Ansari from Paystone on Financial Opportunity in Barbados
From Fintech Islands, we caught up with Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO at Canadian-based payment solution, Paystone, to talk about the financial opportunity in Barbados and why the best team does not always need to work under one roof. Al-Ansari explains Paystone’s diverse approach to hiring pre-COVID, utilising a wealth of digital tools to host a truly global workforce – reflective of the company’s culture and business goals.
Alveo Deepens Partnership with SIX Expanding Global Data Coverage in its Data-as-a-Service Solution
Alveo, the leader in cloud-based market data integration, analytics and Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solutions for financial services, announced today that it has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. Combining data and data management...
Intix’s André Casterman On How Banks Should Respond to Regulatory Demands
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sit with André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Intix, about the standards for higher value payments and the need for more precise financial reporting. Regulators are expecting banks to be more steadfast with their reporting – this is where automated capabilities would relieve the most tension.
Paytrix Recruits David Sola as CFO in Drive to Simplify Global Payments for Scaling Businesses
Paytrix, the London-headquartered fintech that simplifies global payments for high-growth businesses, today announces the appointment of David Sola as Chief Financial Officer. David has previously served as Managing Director at multinational financial services firms UBS, Softbank Europe and Houlihan Lokey. His 20 years of financing and M&A experience with rapidly growing fintech, e-commerce and internet companies will be invaluable as Paytrix realises its ambition of delivering a global payments solution through one contract and one API.
FF Virtual Arena: How can fintechs help people save their finances?
The COVID-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis have proven that the next few years will be congested with economic turbulence. With high interest rates and skyrocketing energy bills, people will be more financially vulnerable than ever. The question stands: How can fintechs help people save their finances in times of strife?
FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
Transact Payments Appoints Aaron Carpenter as CEO
Transact Payments today announces the appointment of Aaron Carpenter as its new CEO. The appointment comes at a time of consistent growth for the company, which is a leading provider of UK and European BIN sponsorship and modular payment services. In this new role, he will be primarily responsible for...
OpenWay launches Card- and Wallet-as-a-Service platform for CaaS providers across the globe
OpenWay proudly announces that its Way4 Card-as-a-Service enabling platform, recently launched in Europe and already recognized as one of the top CaaS technology solutions on the market, is now available to Card-as-a-Service and Wallet-as-a-Service providers all over the world. The solution is based on the award-winning Way4 digital payment platform....
Swift Go sign-ups triple as cooperative makes significant progress on G20 goals to enhance cross-border experience
Swift today reported significant progress in 2022 toward the G20’s goals for enhancing the cross-border experience, rapidly setting a new standard for low-value payments, transforming upfront payment processing to remove friction, bringing new levels of transparency to the securities industry, and delivering breakthrough innovation to integrate CBDCs into the financial ecosystem.
Somya Patnaik on why Financial Institutions Need Automation
In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik discusses real-time payments reconciliation and the complexities that come with it when working with high volumes. For Patnaik, those numbers are only going to get bigger, which is why automation and cloud integration is becoming more prominent strategy for FIs when improving their payment infrastructure and processes.
Paris Blockchain Week announces industry leaders and visionaries as keynote speakers, 20-24 March 2023
Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, is excited to announce a host of keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries, including Marieke Flament, CEO, NEAR Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit, and Ryan Selkis, Founder & CEO, Messari, who will hit the stage from 20th to 24th March in 2023.
Cogo and Tandem Bank partner to offer customers help reducing their carbon footprint
Carbon footprint management expert, Cogo, and the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem, join forces in a new partnership that will help Tandem’s customers discover Cogo to manage the carbon footprint of their spending. Emma Kisby, EMEA CEO of Cogo says, “Partnering with a bank so in tune with...
