Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week. Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.
ODOT says snow plow operator shortage is biggest challenge with more snow in forecast
MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - With winter weather expected for some parts of the state this week, FOX 12 is preparing for a First Alert Weather Day as the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it’s bracing for impact. But they’re doing it amid a plow driver shortage they said could create some challenges.
