Read full article on original website
Related
First Look at Shania Twain and Cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Revealed
ABC revealed a first-look cast photo, which includes country legend Shania Twain, for the network’s live action rendition of Beauty... The post First Look at Shania Twain and Cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Tri-City Herald
High Roller! ‘Firefly Lane’ Actress Katherine Heigl’s Net Worth Is Seriously Insane
Cash money! Katherine Heigl has starred in some of the most popular television shows and movies over the course of her decades-long career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is truly out of this world. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Katherine Heigl’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.
Tri-City Herald
From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘Firefly Lane’! Katherine Heigl’s Transformation Over the Years
While Katherine Heigl is best known for her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy, the Washington, D.C., native actually began working in Hollywood in the ’90s. Some of Katherine’s earliest projects include That Night, King of the Hill and Wish Upon a Star. In 1999, the...
Comments / 0