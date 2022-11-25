Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
Tri-City Herald
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
The Seminoles concluded the 2022 regular season with a high-scoring victory against the Gators. The performance secured Florida State's ninth win (and counting) of the campaign as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the success ahead of the team's first trip to the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. The trajectory and vibes around the program are at an all-time high after a few rough years between the lines.
Texans Leaders Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Houston Needs Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Bears’ Nathan Peterman Will Start vs. Jets After Trevor Siemian Suffers Pregame Injury
With less than an hour to go before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, the Bears lost another quarterback to an injury. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique while warming up before Sunday's game against the Jets, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Siemien was set to fill in for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is working back from a left shoulder injury.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Excited to Play Meaningful December Games
The Lions are about to do something they never did under Matt Patricia or had done in the Dan Campbell era until now: play meaningful games in December. Even after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, Campbell's squad, standing in at 4-7, still has a slim shot at making the playoffs in 2022.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Tight Race Brewing at the Top Entering Final Stretch
Happy Tuesday everyone, and welcome to the power rankings. The author, George Saunders, gave the commencement speech at my alma mater, Syracuse, back in 2013. Toward the end of that speech, he said: “Do those things that incline you toward the big questions, and avoid the things that would reduce you and make you trivial.” This wasn’t my graduating year (I’m old), but I’ve never forgotten that.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster
After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
Tri-City Herald
From Service to Super Bowl : USO Partners With the NFL for the Second Year to Bring the Salute to Service Showdown- Madden NFL Tournament.
On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.
Tri-City Herald
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: Gloomy about the Seahawks loss? Don’t worry, it’s still a good year to be so-so
At the beginning of the season, Seahawks’ fans would have been thrilled if you told them their favorite team would be 6-5 after 11 games. But expectations rose after a 6-3 start. Sunday’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders doused optimism and made the Seahawks look like an ordinary...
Tri-City Herald
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Tri-City Herald
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win
Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
