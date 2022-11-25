ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State

The Seminoles concluded the 2022 regular season with a high-scoring victory against the Gators. The performance secured Florida State's ninth win (and counting) of the campaign as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the success ahead of the team's first trip to the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. The trajectory and vibes around the program are at an all-time high after a few rough years between the lines.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lions Excited to Play Meaningful December Games

The Lions are about to do something they never did under Matt Patricia or had done in the Dan Campbell era until now: play meaningful games in December. Even after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, Campbell's squad, standing in at 4-7, still has a slim shot at making the playoffs in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Tight Race Brewing at the Top Entering Final Stretch

Happy Tuesday everyone, and welcome to the power rankings. The author, George Saunders, gave the commencement speech at my alma mater, Syracuse, back in 2013. Toward the end of that speech, he said: “Do those things that incline you toward the big questions, and avoid the things that would reduce you and make you trivial.” This wasn’t my graduating year (I’m old), but I’ve never forgotten that.
Tri-City Herald

Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster

After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

From Service to Super Bowl : USO Partners With the NFL for the Second Year to Bring the Salute to Service Showdown- Madden NFL Tournament.

On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Tri-City Herald

AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings

Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win

Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
KANSAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX

