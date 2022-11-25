Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
The Seminoles concluded the 2022 regular season with a high-scoring victory against the Gators. The performance secured Florida State's ninth win (and counting) of the campaign as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the success ahead of the team's first trip to the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. The trajectory and vibes around the program are at an all-time high after a few rough years between the lines.
Florida State shoots for a lick of success vs. No. 5 Purdue
Following an incredibly successful performance at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue skyrocketed in the latest AP poll. The Boilermakers
Tri-City Herald
Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Tri-City Herald
Bears’ Nathan Peterman Will Start vs. Jets After Trevor Siemian Suffers Pregame Injury
With less than an hour to go before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, the Bears lost another quarterback to an injury. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique while warming up before Sunday's game against the Jets, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Siemien was set to fill in for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is working back from a left shoulder injury.
Tri-City Herald
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Kicker Gets His Chance
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Brevin Allen, EDGE, Campbell Fighting Camels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0