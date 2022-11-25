ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Tri-City Herald

Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State

The Seminoles concluded the 2022 regular season with a high-scoring victory against the Gators. The performance secured Florida State's ninth win (and counting) of the campaign as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the success ahead of the team's first trip to the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. The trajectory and vibes around the program are at an all-time high after a few rough years between the lines.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase

NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Rookie Kicker Gets His Chance

NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.
NASHVILLE, TN

