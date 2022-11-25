Read full article on original website
Driver dies after impact with garbage truck in Gig Harbor
A person is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Gig Harbor on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a head-on collision in the 14800 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor. According to...
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
Forecast for this week still tricky with chance of snowfall across Seattle area
SEATTLE — This is a very tricky forecast indeed and while it is not optimal for a heavy snowfall event everywhere in the Western Washington lowlands, there will be some favored areas for significant impact, including from about Seattle north. The prime time for snowfall will be Tuesday afternoon...
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Are there any churches in Tacoma?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Tacoma.
Docs: Man yelled about 'China virus' during racially-motivated assault in Seattle
SEATTLE - A man accused of yelling racial epithets while assaulting two people in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood has pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. According to court documents, the 38-year-old suspect approached the two victims, who were standing near the campus of City University of Seattle on Nov. 8.
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
White man arrested after saluting Hitler and yelling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
On Sunday Nov. 20, passengers captured footage of a white man pledging his allegiance to German dictator Adolf Hitler. In the recordings, the man can be seen doing the Nazi hand salute as he yells several remarks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. StopAntisemitism, a “grassroots watchdog” that exposes people who engage...
SEA security lines stretched into parking garage two mornings in a row
SEATTLE — Security lines briefly stretched into the parking garage on both Sunday and Monday mornings at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Port officials say that over the Thanksgiving travel period, TSA wait times averaged 31 minutes. The longest wait time in the last few days was Sunday morning when the...
Two victims in Nov. 18 Snohomish test flight plane crash were from Gig Harbor and Roy
Two of the four occupants killed Nov. 18 when their plane lost a wing and crashed during a test flight in Snohomish County were Pierce County men. Scott A. Brenneman, 52, of Roy, and Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, were killed in the accident, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
The Apple Cup divides families across Washington state. We spoke with one of them
PULLMAN, Wash. - It's Apple Cup Saturday, and the Huskies of the University of Washington an…
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty
34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
