On this Thanksgiving Day I am deeply thankful to be an American
I was able to leave the former Soviet Union and I am especially thankful for the freedoms America gives me and my family on this Thanksgiving day. Every day I thank God I am here.
anash.org
Melbourne Unites to Celebrate Rosh Chodesh Kislev
In an unprecedented show of unity, over 300 men, bochurim, and young boys of the Melbourne Anash kehillah turned out for a community-wide celebration commemorating 45 years since Rosh Chodesh Kislev 5738. Photos: Yehuda Ber Rosenthal. In an unprecedented show of unity, in honor of Shnas Hakhel, over 300 men,...
Phys.org
Ancient DNA from medieval Germany tells origin story of Ashkenazi Jews
Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared today in the JournalCell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.
Upworthy
Family’s Thanksgiving dinner tradition has a tablecloth embroidered with 16 years of signatures
Thanksgiving is one of the most special times for families—they come together to share a meal and most importantly, create memories that could be cherished for years to come. Knowing this, a Missouri woman started a tradition in 2000 in which each person who joins their Thanksgiving dinner gets to sign her white tablecloth.
The Jewish Press
The Filthy Priests Of Debauchery
Our haftara uses the difference between Yaakov and Esav as a point of departure but it soon gets down to the business of what is the bulk of the navi Malachi’s message to Israel. Malachi is the last of the biblical prophets. In his time, during the second Beit HaMikdash, the priesthood is already being sold to the highest bidder, and the spiritual and moral stature of the kohanim is compromised. In the struggle between Yaakov and Esav, it almost seems as if Esav has prevailed because far too often it is his ethics and values that guide the ritual service of Hashem.
iheart.com
COVID Has Changed Thanksgiving Traditions
As a result of the epidemic, Wednesday is no longer the day that sees the most travel in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration said that on Sunday and Monday, personnel scanned more than 5 million passengers, setting a new record. Although the data for Tuesday hasn't been released yet, at least 48,000 flights were scheduled to depart from American airports.
The Jewish Press
The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem
A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
Slipped Disc
Germans gingerly embrace music and the Jews
The fifth international days of Jewish music is being rolled out this week across the German regions. After a contemplative Berlin concert in a restoeed synagogue by the Israeli Nigun Quartet (pictured), the town of Heringsdorf on the Baltic island of Usedom gave the German-language premiere of the film The Song of Names, based on my first novel.
macaronikid.com
10 Special Events and Holidays Happening This December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But there are a lot of other holidays happening this month too --- some of which you've heard of, and some of which are likely new to you. So we've rounded up 10 special (and some just silly!) holidays and events that your...
The Okinawans' advice on living a long and happy life
Did you know that the Japanese language does not have the word “retirement” in its vocabulary? According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai — a reason for living and purpose in life.
The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
anash.org
Torah vs. Social Science: Who Conforms to Whom?
In the newest episode of ‘Making Chassidus Real,’ Rabbi Michoel Gourarie draws lessons from the Rebbe’s immovable commitment to Torah teachings over science, and why it’s relevant to modern psychology’s teachings. Everyone wants to live a higher life based on the teachings of Chassidus. Yet,...
Celebrating Thanksgiving Abroad: Why We Do It
For most of the last decade we have celebrated Thanksgiving abroad, here’s why. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed us on Facebook or Instagram, add us today. Time Off From...
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
In Paris, Thomas Jefferson Revealed His Real Beliefs About Slavery
Thomas Jefferson met with leading Enlightenment thinkers and translated their books but he couldn't ultimately embrace their views on slavery
The Jewish Press
Time for Israel to Untie from American Apron Strings
Can Israel break its dependency on the United States?. The question has always been widely dismissed as unthinkable. But recent events are prompting it to be raised with increasing urgency. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been far from friendly towards Israel. Despite continuing to fund its defense...
science.org
Rethinking premedical education
The world needs more physicians. Increasing their numbers alone won’t solve the many problems associated with improving health care. But it doesn’t help to have a dearth of doctors, who were generally in short supply before COVID-19 struck. The pandemic has only exacerbated doctor shortages everywhere. This doesn’t bode well for a world that must prepare for future pandemics and for populations that are both growing and aging. Better health outcomes require more physicians. So, where are the bottlenecks?
Op-Ed: America's moral decline started 60 years ago
"Suppose a nation in some distant region should take the Bible for their only law book and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited. What a Utopia." – John Adams. The English Reformation took place in 16th-century when the Church of England broke from the...
The Jewish Press
Report: Children in Iranian London School Video Sing about Massacring Jews
According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.
