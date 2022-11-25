Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Sponsored Content: Annual Downtown Christmas Parade & Walk Returns Dec. 2
WARREN, Pa. – It’s time to get in the Christmas Spirit. The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual Downtown Warren Christmas parade/walk kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. along Pennsylvania Ave. from Market St. to Hickory St. “It’s nice to see people back out...
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“We had another group through the (Jefferson County History Center) Escape Room today! The little one was a big help in finding clues!” Photo courtesy Jefferson County History Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren YMCA Hosts Dodgeball Tournament
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren YMCA held a dodgeball tournament the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). Taking first place was the team of Ty Bryan, Aaron Shene, Broc Bryan, Cameron Hagg, and Cole Fitzgerald. Taking second, pictured below from left to right, were Bentlee Moore, Connor Smith, Cooper Nobles,...
wisr680.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Court Docs: Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing an animal and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Elk County man
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County is searching for James A. Mcclellan. Mcclellan, 92, is believed to be operating a 2011 Blue / Gray Honda CRV bearing Pennsylvania registration LYM8947. Mcclellan was last seen in the area of Trout Run Rd....
State police searching for missing Elk County man
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as last seen from the area of Trout Run Road in Benezette Township on Monday, troopers said. Mcclellan is believed to be at special risk of harm or […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
explore venango
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
Lancaster Farming
Young People Want to Farm, But Don't Have the Land [Opinion]
I am a first-generation farmer in Armagh, Pennsylvania, and a Land Advocacy Fellow with the National Young Farmers Coalition. I am also a beginning farmer, now two years into operating John-Paul’s Farm alongside my husband, where we primarily produce vegetables and eggs and are learning to produce small grains, hay and chicken.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Log Splitter, Tools from Jackson Township Garage
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of a log splitter and tools from a garage in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, November 23, the incident occurred near Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, around 2:31 p.m. on October 20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
explore venango
Police Discover Identity of Suspect Accused of Stealing Over $700 in Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to investigate an incident of retail theft after discovering the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole $700 worth of items from Walmart in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township,...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
Comments / 0