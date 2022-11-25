ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marienville, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Sponsored Content: Annual Downtown Christmas Parade & Walk Returns Dec. 2

WARREN, Pa. – It’s time to get in the Christmas Spirit. The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual Downtown Warren Christmas parade/walk kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. along Pennsylvania Ave. from Market St. to Hickory St. “It’s nice to see people back out...
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“We had another group through the (Jefferson County History Center) Escape Room today! The little one was a big help in finding clues!” Photo courtesy Jefferson County History Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
yourdailylocal.com

Warren YMCA Hosts Dodgeball Tournament

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren YMCA held a dodgeball tournament the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). Taking first place was the team of Ty Bryan, Aaron Shene, Broc Bryan, Cameron Hagg, and Cole Fitzgerald. Taking second, pictured below from left to right, were Bentlee Moore, Connor Smith, Cooper Nobles,...
WARREN, PA
wisr680.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Elk County man

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County is searching for James A. Mcclellan. Mcclellan, 92, is believed to be operating a 2011 Blue / Gray Honda CRV bearing Pennsylvania registration LYM8947. Mcclellan was last seen in the area of Trout Run Rd....
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police searching for missing Elk County man

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as last seen from the area of Trout Run Road in Benezette Township on Monday, troopers said. Mcclellan is believed to be at special risk of harm or […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Young People Want to Farm, But Don't Have the Land [Opinion]

I am a first-generation farmer in Armagh, Pennsylvania, and a Land Advocacy Fellow with the National Young Farmers Coalition. I am also a beginning farmer, now two years into operating John-Paul’s Farm alongside my husband, where we primarily produce vegetables and eggs and are learning to produce small grains, hay and chicken.
ARMAGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

