Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
WSLS
Small Business Saturday brings consumers to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to follow up Black Friday than with Small Business Saturday?. With prices on the rise, there’s hope that consumers will shop locally. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated has spoken with small businesses seeing more foot traffic compared to the pandemic’s start. The final...
WSLS
Maddie: 30 Days of Hope
LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
How a program in Pulaski County helps bring loved ones home
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – There have been a handful of missing person cases in our area lately. Now, the Pulaski Police Department is reminding residents of a free service they offer to help find a missing person with a cognitive disorder. A Silver Alert or an Amber Alert —...
WSLS
Roanoke security expert offers tips for public safety after two Virginia shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – With the tragic shootings at a Walmart in Chesapeake and at the University of Virginia, security experts are showing people how to be prepared in an emergency. “Notice your surroundings and follow your instincts a lot of time people walk around in white state, they’re on...
WSLS
Dream come true: Buchanan teen performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
BUCHANAN, Va. – A dream came true for one Botetourt County high schooler when she was selected to perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. James River High School senior, Macy Williams, was selected to perform as a part of Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
WSLS
T.G. Howard Community Center hosting coloring contest
PULASKI, Va. – The T.G. Howard Community Center is hosting a coloring contest for students in the Pulaski County Schools. Students could have the opportunity to win gifts like dolls, books, toys and games. For a chance to win, students will have to be creative with the best colorful...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, one hurt after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Timberlake Road, made a left turn onto Enterprise Road, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The cars collided, and the Wrangler came to rest...
WSLS
Morning rain gives way to breezy, mild afternoon Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – Most of this holiday weekend has been very nice!. A storm system to our west is flinging moisture our way in the form of rain Sunday morning. By the afternoon, a gusty wind out of the west takes over. This will dry out the air with most of the rain shifting north and east of our area.
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
WSLS
Seasonably cool, dry Tuesday prior to Wednesday AM rain, late-week cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts out much colder than Monday morning did, thanks to a clearer sky and a calmer wind. Seasonable chill then lasts into the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Meanwhile, a severe weather outbreak takes aim at parts of the Deep South and Mid-South...
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
WSLS
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
WSLS
No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
WSLS
Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C
Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals. Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of...
WSLS
Virginia Tech head coach recaps season, looks ahead to offseason needs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry addressed the media in what was a recap and lookahead after the program’s abrupt end to the season after the final game of the season was canceled in the wake of a tragedy. The cancellation came a...
WSLS
Auburn selects Liberty’s Freeze as next head coach
ROANOKE, Va. – Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Freeze has...
