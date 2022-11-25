Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Ducks slide down in latest AP Poll after loss to Oregon State
Oregon ended its regular season with a stunning loss to Oregon State, 38-34, where the Ducks led 31-10 through the third quarter. With that result, Oregon dropped out of the top 10 and landed at No. 15. Here are the full results. In a week where multiple top-five teams lost,...
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
Aidan Chiles, nation's No. 17 quarterback, locked in with Oregon State Beavers 'family' — regardless of who comes calling
With less than a month until the early signing period, the quarterback carousel is beginning to turn. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florid State, prompting the Buckeyes to pursue Washington four-star signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz. If - and it's a big ...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Volleyball Dominates Oregon State
On Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena, tonight’s match was all Oregon. They delivered, in convincing fashion, completely sweeping aside the Oregon State Beavers, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. Oregon has been spectacular in Matthew Knight Arena this season, and has not lost a regular season game here for the first...
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Photos from Oregon's agonizing collapse in Corvallis
Oregon dropped its third game of the 2022 season with an agonizing 38-34 loss to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
CBS Sports
Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Look: College Football Stadium Lost Power Today
With Oregon and Oregon State set to kick off in just a few hours, it appears the city of Corvallis is dealing with a major power outage. Oregon State officially announced that most of its campus is without power. Reser Stadium, however, had its power restored. "Corvallis area power outage...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
kptv.com
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get REAL snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
