Wilkes-barre, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight

Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue …. Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Shore News Network

Police find dead dog wrapped in plastic in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Bare are investigating the death of a dog found wrapped in plastic in the area of New Frederick Street and Stanton Street. Police found the dog’s remains on Friday. At this time, it is unknown how the dog died or why it was wrapped in plastic and abandoned. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Perez at 570.208.6681 or gperez@wilkes-barre.pa.us. The post Police find dead dog wrapped in plastic in Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Thanksgiving dinner in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre took some time away from their own families Thursday to make sure those less fortunate were able to celebrate Thanksgiving. The Kitchen along East Jackson Street in the city welcomed anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. The need was so great that...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WBRE

Students train for future in law enforcement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school class is inspiring our area’s future police officers. These young men and women have found their path and are learning the basic skills and tactics to prepare for a career in law enforcement. “I want to help people by just being a friendly face,” said […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

PSP reminds drivers to not hang out in the left lane

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As millions of people head back home from their Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers about the rules of hanging out in the left lane. PSP posted a video that shows an animated car driving in the left lane of a highway, with text explaining the Pa. driving laws. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

