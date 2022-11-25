Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s The Nutcracker — Check it Out with Chelsea
KINGSTON, Pa. — On December 1st, the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre will be celebrating the 15th year of its annual "The Nutcracker" performance. In this week's Check it Out, Chelsea joins in on one of the dance company's final rehearsals before the big night. If you want to learn...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
pahomepage.com
Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight
Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue …. Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Police find dead dog wrapped in plastic in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Bare are investigating the death of a dog found wrapped in plastic in the area of New Frederick Street and Stanton Street. Police found the dog’s remains on Friday. At this time, it is unknown how the dog died or why it was wrapped in plastic and abandoned. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Perez at 570.208.6681 or gperez@wilkes-barre.pa.us. The post Police find dead dog wrapped in plastic in Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Shore News Network.
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Organizers thrilled with WB Holiday Market turnout
WILKES-BARRE — The Holiday Market at Midtown Village Saturday drew crowds to downtown Wilkes-Barre for a chance to kick off the holiday
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
abc27.com
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Look Back: Public Square scene of Christmas festival in 1923
Decades before the Wyoming Valley Mall and adjacent shopping plazas were built and today’s online shopping taking precedence, people sho
Free Thanksgiving dinner in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre took some time away from their own families Thursday to make sure those less fortunate were able to celebrate Thanksgiving. The Kitchen along East Jackson Street in the city welcomed anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. The need was so great that...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Students train for future in law enforcement
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school class is inspiring our area’s future police officers. These young men and women have found their path and are learning the basic skills and tactics to prepare for a career in law enforcement. “I want to help people by just being a friendly face,” said […]
PSP reminds drivers to not hang out in the left lane
PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As millions of people head back home from their Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers about the rules of hanging out in the left lane. PSP posted a video that shows an animated car driving in the left lane of a highway, with text explaining the Pa. driving laws. […]
