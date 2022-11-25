ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Five Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

Three single family homes, a two-family home and a condo were sold this week. 25-27 Birch Road, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,800 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $902,500. 33 Hovey St., 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,032 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $710,000. 19 Keith St., 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 856 sq....
Police Log: Man Seen on Back Porch Looking Into Home, Issue With Payroll Company

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 14, 6:35 p.m.: A resident parked her car at Repton Place on Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. and when she returned the next morning at 7:45 a.m. she smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside. She does not smoke and didn’t know anyone who would in her car. She didn’t notice anything missing at first, but later in the day she couldn’t locate her purse, which had been in the car. The purse contained $650 in cash, a medical insurance card, and two credit cards. She believes it occurred overnight, and there were no signs of forced entry.
December at Mosesian Center: “A Christmas Carol,” Jazz, Comedy & More

The following announcement was provided by the Mosesian Center for the Arts:. The Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown has announced December performances, exhibitions, and arts education programs. From theater, comedy, variety, and music to new exhibitions and arts education, there’s plenty of variety in the month’s programming.
