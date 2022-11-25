Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Thankful for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake
There is no question and answer for today’s Lady of the Lake, rather I will be providing some important information about an upcoming open house for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake. If you live on or near Clear Lake, get your drinking water from...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Library Offers Craft Classes in December
Come to the library to learn to make this beaded crystal snowflake. Photo Credit: Library Staff. Just in time for the gift-giving season, the Lakeport Library will present two craft classes in December. Handmade gifts are a wonderful way to surprise and delight friends and family during the holidays. Both...
theava.com
Holiday Frolic & Fun For Everyone
Every year people say, “I just haven’t got the holiday spirit (yet).” Here’s a list of holiday boosters more or less guaranteed to give you at least a twinge of spirit. Remember childhood when Santa Claus was coming to town? And remember- he’s making a list…checking it twice… gonna to find out who’s naughty and nice. Lots of choices below - some overlapping. Pick the ones you like the best and take a tour of lots of laughing kids, parents who are trying to keep up and a bedazzling variety of goods designed to delight. Don’t be a Scrooge - live a little and get your red and green on.
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter
Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Guerneville’s new $15 million health clinic a boon for western Sonoma County
Mayra Barragan, 6, sat in a dental chair last week at the new Russian River Health Center, just five blocks from her Guerneville home. All smiles and no complaints, Mayra and dental hygienist Jaime Dahl discussed proper flossing and the need to keep one’s mouth clear of both visible food and invisible germs.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs
After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE BIG BOOK OF RED FLAGS
Had City Council members actually read and understood their own report, they might have discovered their pet project was probably going to ruin downtown Santa Rosa. The document was the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) related to the downtown shopping mall proposed by Los Angeles developer Ernest W. Hahn. State law requires a study be prepared before construction begins on a major project like that and it mostly addresses the sort of issues you might expect – will the project create air pollution, harm water quality, overload power lines, etc. etc. etc. A 321-page draft version written by a San Mateo company was delivered to Santa Rosa a few days before Christmas 1973.
Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass
Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
sonomacountygazette.com
Gettin’ in a holiday groove in Penngrove
Penngrove Pub revealed its new renovation and remodel last month and also purchased the small food shop next door (formerly Cacio Pizzeria). Tip Top Tacos is a to-go spot offering street tacos, burritos and bowls, with plans to serve fried chicken sandwiches. The tiny space will add another operation, Odd Cookie Bakery, doing cupcakes and cakes. Catering will be added. The Pub will remodel its outdoor patio in the spring, adding a cover and stage. The business has three partners: Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez (chef) and Dan Goldman (bar). The partners also purchased the former Opera House building at 145 Kentucky Street, Petaluma. They’re working to open The Kentucky, an upscale American kitchen serving steaks, chops and seafood, with plans to host a dueling piano bar in the evenings.
sonomasun.com
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
mendofever.com
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
Lake County News
Habematolel Pomo tribe donates to Northshore Fire; funds help with equipment, fire crew development
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Habematolel Pomo tribe of Upper Lake has made a substantial donation to increase the Northshore Fire Protection District’s ability to respond to fires. The tribe has donated $662,000 to Northshore Fire. The contribution is a part of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake’s...
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 Leaves Laytonville Woman Dead, Eureka Woman Injured. On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country
Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay
TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf."Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay."Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.No injuries were reported.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Homeless Shelter Death Unclear But Not Suspicious
Santa Rosa police do not believe a death inside a homeless shelter was suspicious. A 36-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at Sam Jones Hall on Monday morning. Staff members gave him CPR before paramedics arrived. The cause of death is not clear.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
