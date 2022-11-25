ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Venice Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera Celebrated With Gotham Awards Impact Salute

One of the longest-serving artistic directors of Venice, Barbera has helped turn the festival into a major springboard for awards hopefuls. The list of pics from the fall fest that reached the awards circle in recent years include “Gravity,” “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “La La Land,” “The Shape of Water,” “Roma,” “Joker,” “Nomadland,” and “The Power of the Dog.”
SFGate

‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries. She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan.
Deadline

Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde Says “Belt Tightening Is Coming”

“Belt tightening” is coming, according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who said studio bosses will need to find “creative ways” to deal with the global macroeconomic crisis. According to Winograde, higher budget tentpoles will remain but “we will need to find creative ways” to fund lower budget shows that are “equally as compelling but may not have crashes, UFOs or production sequences.” “There will be belt tightening,” said Winograde, referring to the global cost-of-living crisis that will no doubt impact TV over the coming years. “Nobody wants to reduce the amount of content they are doing so hopefully people will find...
SFGate

Lior Raz, Rotem Sela Set For New Series ‘A Body That Works’ As Keshet Unveil Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet Media Group have unveiled their upcoming slate, which includes a new series starring “Fauda’s” Lior Raz. Raz is set to star alongside Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) and Yehuda Levi (“Fire Dancer”) plus newcomer Gal Malaka in “A Body That Works.” The eight-part drama, titled “Goof Shlishi” in Hebrew, sees a couple hire a surrogate as they seek to have a child.
SFGate

‘The Bridge’ Star Sofia Helin Signs First Look Deal with Nordic Drama Queens

Swedish star Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”) has signed a multi-year first look deal with Scandinavian production company Nordic Drama Queens to exclusively co-develop a slate of film and TV projects. Nordic Drama Queens, which is backed by Fifth Season (previously Endeavor Content), was founded in September 2021 by...

