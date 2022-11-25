ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

THREE lighted tunnels of love and Cinderella, too. Winter Lightfest is back.

 3 days ago
Three million, 500,000 lights.

The number keeps growing, and so does the glowing at Winter Lightfest, which begins its fourth year Friday evening.

This also is the third year at its location on E.N. 10th Street, east of Taylor Elementary School.

The holiday event now is the major yearly fund-raiser for United Way of Abilene, which began the event on property near Abilene State Supported Living Center but moved to its new location during the pandemic era.

With the paving of the mile-long walking trail and construction of a pavilion to replace a large tent, a sense of permanence is settling in. Yet, the draw of the event, United Way President and CEO Cathy Ashby said, is keeping it the same while not keeping it not the same.

Thus, visitors this year will remember displays seen last year, but maybe in the same spot. And some from last year are gone, with new exhibits in their place.

This event is a huge draw. More than 57,000 attended last Christmas season.

"We have a goal of 60,000 this year and I think we'll make it," Ashby said. Nights average 2,000-3,000. The final night last year drew about 5,000.

"You know, Abilene likes it," Ashby said. "Not only ours, but the one at the zoo. It think it's amazing for Abilene."

Christmas Celebration opens at Nelson Park on Dec. 16.

Winter Lightfest generated about $260,000 for United Way, which rewards organizations that provided volunteers. The big winner in 2021 was Girl Scouts, who served hot chocolate throughout the run. They earned $34,000.

The scouts were like the Godiva Dark Chocolate of the event.

What's new, Igloo?

For starters, more lights.

A half-million more than in 2021. The event, it's said, can be seen from space.

The paving is important for several reasons. It's more passable than gravel - easier to navigate if the visitors is in a stroller, a wheelchair or uses a walker. And shoes don't get as dusty - especially since we've had little rain this year. Muddy if we did.

"That's the most immediate thing that people will see," Ashby said.

The 4,000-square-foot metal building in Christmas Village, she said, is the second big improvement. It look like a red barn.

"The tent was wonderful but this is a little bit warmer," she said. It will have two restrooms with sinks, so little sticky hands from smores can be washed.

For staff, hot water containers can be washed there instead of being taken home nightly for cleaning.

The commitment to permanent structures suggest United Way has found a home for the event.

"(Land owner) Charlie Wolfe has been so generous and allowed us to make improvements to the park," said Ashby, noting the cost to UW is $1 a year. "There's an Everyday Hero right there, and Cindy."

With Lone Star Electric's Matt Robinson able to draw from a huge warehouse full of Christmas stuff - he also has displays elsewhere in Texas - the displays can be fluid year to year, Ashby said.

"Some of the things he purchases new every year, some of things he moves from park to park,," she said. And last year, there were items bound for Abilene that didn't make it due to shipping delays.

Ashby said her favorite addition is "this beautiful Cinderella coach that holds six people and has four white-light horses," she said. "Maybe it's because I'm a girl."

It's the highlight of the Cinderella area that includes a lighted glass slipper.

A coachman should be on hand to assist in and out of the coach.

The boys may like the circular neon-lighted swings. Ashby said Abilenians Kay and Randy Spiva saw something similar at a lighted park in Oklahoma City and offered to sponsor that attraction.

The swings really do swing.

"Not really, really high but we can sit a couple of people on them," Ashby said.

Also new is a character hour for youngsters from 5-6 p.m. Sundays only. Superheroes and storybook/movie characters will be there. There will be smores and animals to pet.

And just to make sure, Santa will be there each night, too.

A gingerbread area also is new.

And, for those looking for love in all the right places, there will be not one, not two but three tunnels of love.

"People really like them," Ashby said.

Returning after the pandemic is musical entertainment that includes Revolution Strings and youth choirs. Carolers from Abilene Christian University will be there, too.

Fresh like a fir

"The key is to not be stale," Ashby said of doing this each year. "Always move things around and add new things."

Last year, youngsters had to rescue Dasher and Dancer by finding them somewhere in the park. This year, the search will be on for two elves.

Somehow, the girl and boy elves got away from the watchful eyes of the nutcrackers who stand at attention at the park.

Ashby said sponsorships were up, despite unknowns about the economy. She believes Winter Lightfest has gained a good reputation.

"More people want to be a part of it," she said.

And it fits the family-friendly vibe of Abilene, which in the summer offers the Children's Art & Literacy Festival downtown.

That usually attracts the other end of the temperature scale.

If You go

What: Fourth annual Winter Lightfest, the major yearly fundraiser for United Way of Abilene

Where: E.N.10 Street, near the intersection of Loop 322. Those attending should arrive from the east and depart going west to ensure better traffic flow.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18, and the week of Dec. 19. There are three private nights for Smiles for Life, Hendrick Medical Center and Wylie Education Foundation, which will have its 2022 Santa Fun Run at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Cost: $12 for adults plus fee and $7 for youths plus, for sale at unitedwayabilene.org. Tickets can be purchased at the site. There are group rates.

Info: Call 325-677-1841 or go to the website for FAQ on the event.

Comments / 2

 

