Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Stream The Chisel & Mess’ Vengefully Catchy Split EP
For the past couple of years, the UK punks in the Chisel have been making hard-driving, heart-filling oi anthems. Every song from the Chisel sounds like it’s been around for your entire life, and all of the make for massive fists-up singalongs. Last year, the Chisel released their full-length debut Retaliation, and it ruled. This past weekend, the Chisel followed that LP with a new split 7″, which they shared with the Mexican band Mess.
Stereogum
Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”
Supergrass leader Gaz Coombes has a new solo album on the way called Turn The Car Around, which is out in January It’s the follow-up to 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, and he announced it in September with “Don’t Say It’s Over.” Today, Coombes is back with another single, “Long Live The Strange,” which in a press release he says was inspired by going to see the English singer-songwriter Cavetown with his daughter in 2020.
Stereogum
Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview
For the past six years, Billie Eilish has participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which she answers the same questions at, obviously, different points in her life. The 2022 edition dropped today, and she addresses a whole lot of things, from how she’s feeling right now to her recently public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. She also says that she’s working on her next album, the follow-up to last year’s Happier Than Ever.
Stereogum
It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment
This past summer, something remarkable happened. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” appeared prominently in Stranger Things, becoming a plot point on the show, and the song suddenly became a hit among kids who weren’t born when it first came out. Thanks to Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” topped the UK singles chart, and it reached #3 in the US — a whole lot higher than any Kate Bush song had previously gone. Later that summer, something similar happened, on a smaller scale, with Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” Now, let’s all cross out fingers that another teen-oriented Netflix show will give some long-deserved shine to the Cramps.
Stereogum
Kele – “Vandal”
Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, due out March 24. Along with the news is a lead single, “Vandal,” the art for which features Kele burning a copy of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead. “As a British...
Stereogum
Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Israel Visit Is Being Turned Into A Television Miniseries
A television miniseries about Leonard Cohen’s trip to Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War (also known as the Yom Kippur War) is in development, as Variety reports. The show is an adaptation of Matti Friedman’s 2022 book Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen In The Sinai. “In October 1973...
Comments / 0