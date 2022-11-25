Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”
Supergrass leader Gaz Coombes has a new solo album on the way called Turn The Car Around, which is out in January It’s the follow-up to 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, and he announced it in September with “Don’t Say It’s Over.” Today, Coombes is back with another single, “Long Live The Strange,” which in a press release he says was inspired by going to see the English singer-songwriter Cavetown with his daughter in 2020.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards
Stereogum
It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment
This past summer, something remarkable happened. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” appeared prominently in Stranger Things, becoming a plot point on the show, and the song suddenly became a hit among kids who weren’t born when it first came out. Thanks to Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” topped the UK singles chart, and it reached #3 in the US — a whole lot higher than any Kate Bush song had previously gone. Later that summer, something similar happened, on a smaller scale, with Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” Now, let’s all cross out fingers that another teen-oriented Netflix show will give some long-deserved shine to the Cramps.
Stereogum
Stream The Chisel & Mess’ Vengefully Catchy Split EP
For the past couple of years, the UK punks in the Chisel have been making hard-driving, heart-filling oi anthems. Every song from the Chisel sounds like it’s been around for your entire life, and all of the make for massive fists-up singalongs. Last year, the Chisel released their full-length debut Retaliation, and it ruled. This past weekend, the Chisel followed that LP with a new split 7″, which they shared with the Mexican band Mess.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Usher’s “Yeah!” (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. For a few years there, you weren’t really partying unless a man with dreadlocks and...
Stereogum
Livestream Phoenix’s Concert In The Louvre
Phoenix recorded their new album Alpha Zulu at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Palace of the Louvre while the museum was shut down for the pandemic, and they’re returning to the scene for a livestreamed concert today. The stream is presented by Amazon Music through their Twitch platform, and it kicks off at 9:30PM Paris time (3:30PM ET).
